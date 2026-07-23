ETV Bharat / state

MCD Teacher Dies Of Heart Attack; Family Alleges SIR-Related Work Stress

New Delhi: A 51-year-old teacher employed at a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) primary school, who was also assigned booth-level officer (BLO) duties as part of the SIR exercise, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, her family said.

According to the family, Suman Lata, a nursery teacher posted at an MCD primary school in Kapashera, died of a heart attack on Wednesday morning. She is survived by her husband, a son and a daughter.

Her husband, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, 52, told PTI that she had been under considerable stress over the past few days while balancing her responsibilities as a teacher and his duties as a BLO in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the capital.