ETV Bharat / state

MCD Suspends Junior Engineer For Demolition At Jagriti Mishra’s Animal Shelter Day After CM Rekha Gupta Assured Action

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended Junior Engineer (Building) Vikas Kumar Gupta for alleged demolition at animal welfare activist Jagriti Mishra’s shelter in the national capital. The move comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Jagriti Mishra and assured action in the case.

“Shri Vikas Kumar Gupta, Junior Engineer (Building), Outer North Zone, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, having BMID 40033050, is placed under suspension with immediate effect as a disciplinary proceeding against the said official is contemplated,” the MCD order read.

“The said official shall be paid subsistence allowance as per rule and shall not leave the station without permission during the suspension period. The headquarters for the official during the suspension period shall be the Office of Superintending Engineer, Outer North Zone,” the order stated. On Sunday, Rekha Gupta met Jagriti Mishra and offered support. She also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund.

“We have taken all necessary action to ensure that animal welfare activist Jagriti Mishra receives every possible support. An inquiry into the Junior Engineer’s conduct has been ordered, and police have been directed to register a case against those responsible. District Magistrate has been instructed to assist her in setting up the animal shelter. Financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from CM Relief Fund has also been assured. Our government will not tolerate harassment of citizens or misuse of authority. Those found guilty will face strict action under the law,” the Chief Minister posted on X.