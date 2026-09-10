ETV Bharat / state

MCD Seals 56 Jewellery, Bullion Shops In Chandni Chowk; Traders Say Crores-Worth Gold, Silver Locked Inside

New Delhi: At least 56 jewellery and bullion-related shops in Chandni Chowk's Kucha Mahajani market were sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday, traders claimed, adding that gold and silver jewellery worth crores remains locked inside the premises.

The action comes amid an intensified MCD enforcement drive against dangerous and illegal buildings across the city following the Satya Niketan building collapse, in which seven people were killed.

Yogesh Singhal, president of the All India Bullion and Jewellers Association, said an MCD and police team reached Kucha Mahajani around 11.30 am on Thursday.

According to traders, officials pasted notices on several shops across multiple buildings without prior notice, then sealed them simultaneously. Traders who arrived to open their shops in the morning said they were shocked to discover the action.

Questions Over Backdated Notices

Kucha Mahajani Traders Association member Rishi Verma said the notices pasted on the shops were backdated. One notice shared by the traders' association was dated May 12, 2026.

The notice alleged that the basement of the property was being misused for commercial activity in violation of Master Plan-2021 provisions. It directed the occupants to stop the misuse and bring the premises within the permitted use within 48 hours, failing which the property could be sealed.