MCD Seals 56 Jewellery, Bullion Shops In Chandni Chowk; Traders Say Crores-Worth Gold, Silver Locked Inside
The bullion trade body has questioned whether enforcement measures following the building tragedy should also examine accountability beyond commercial establishments.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
New Delhi: At least 56 jewellery and bullion-related shops in Chandni Chowk's Kucha Mahajani market were sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday, traders claimed, adding that gold and silver jewellery worth crores remains locked inside the premises.
The action comes amid an intensified MCD enforcement drive against dangerous and illegal buildings across the city following the Satya Niketan building collapse, in which seven people were killed.
Yogesh Singhal, president of the All India Bullion and Jewellers Association, said an MCD and police team reached Kucha Mahajani around 11.30 am on Thursday.
According to traders, officials pasted notices on several shops across multiple buildings without prior notice, then sealed them simultaneously. Traders who arrived to open their shops in the morning said they were shocked to discover the action.
Questions Over Backdated Notices
Kucha Mahajani Traders Association member Rishi Verma said the notices pasted on the shops were backdated. One notice shared by the traders' association was dated May 12, 2026.
The notice alleged that the basement of the property was being misused for commercial activity in violation of Master Plan-2021 provisions. It directed the occupants to stop the misuse and bring the premises within the permitted use within 48 hours, failing which the property could be sealed.
However, traders claimed they were not given the stipulated 48-hour period before the sealing action was carried out.
The notice stated, "...directing thereby to stop misuse of the basement and bring the premises within the permitted use of Master Plan-2021 within 48 hours, as to why the aforesaid be not sealed for commercial activity."
Crores Worth Of Gold, Silver Locked Inside
The traders' association expressed concern over gold and silver jewellery worth crores that remains locked inside the sealed shops.
The All India Bullion and Jewellers Association questioned whether traders alone would be held responsible following the Satya Niketan building collapse or whether action would also be taken against government departments and politicians.
"The question to consider is whether, after the Satya Niketan tragedy, only traders will have to bear the brunt of this tragedy or whether action will also be taken against any government department and politicians," the association said in a statement. Traders said they realised what was happening only after reaching their shops.
So far, the MCD has not issued an official response to the sealing action.
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