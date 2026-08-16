ETV Bharat / state

MCD Sanitation Worker Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Kalyanpuri; Accused Absconding, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

New Delhi: A sanitation worker of Municipal Corporation Of Delhi (MCD) was allegedly stabbed to death in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area on Sunday, following which several of his colleagues staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and compensation for his family.

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Anil, who was attacked with a knife and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation into the incident. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the attacker. The purported CCTV footage of the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms.

In the purported footage that shows a timestamp of 7.27 am on Sunday, a man wearing a yellow T-shirt can be seen waiting at a distance while Anil was working. The man then appears to remove a sharp-edged object concealed at his back under his T-shirt before approaching Anil.

MCD Sanitation Worker Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Kalyanpuri; Accused Absconding, CCTV Footage Goes Viral (ETV Bharat/X)

After a few seconds of what appears to be a verbal spat between the two, the man is allegedly seen stabbing Anil in the stomach in broad daylight.

The footage purportedly shows several passersby and a motorcyclist stopping near the spot, but no one appearing to come forward to help the injured worker.

The accused then allegedly flees the spot after the attack. Anil is subsequently seen walking towards another location while trying to hold his stomach, seemingly at the place where he had sustained the stab wounds. He later collapsed and lay motionless on the ground.

Deceased Anil (Special Arrangement)

Police have not yet publicly confirmed the authenticity of the viral footage and are examining CCTV recordings procured from the area as part of the investigation.