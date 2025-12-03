ETV Bharat / state

MCD Bypolls Results: Counting Underway; BJP, AAP, Congress Claim Victory

Tight security arrangements were put in place at Delhi schools converted into counting centres for the bypolls. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Political activity in the capital has intensified as the vote counting for the 12-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) byelections began at 8 am on Wednesday in government school counting centres across the city. Strongrooms have been sealed under heavy security.

According to the Election Commission (EC), results for most wards are expected to be declared by 2 pm. In the Chandni Mahal ward, where the highest voter turnout was recorded, results are likely to come by evening.

Various schools across Delhi have been designated as counting centres, including Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Kanjhawala, for Mundka ward; Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University, Pitampura, for Shalimar Bagh B ward; Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Bharat Nagar, for Ashok Vihar; and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Civil Lines, for Chandni Chowk ward. Counting for the Chandni Mahal ward will take place at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Rouse Avenue.

The counting for Dwarka B ward will be held at NSUT Sector 3. Votes for Naraina and Greater Kailash wards will be counted at Atal Adarsh Bangali Balika Vidyalaya, Gole Market. Sangam Vihar’s counting will be at Government Senior Secondary School, Pushp Vihar Sector 1, and Vinod Nagar’s counting will be at Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Mandawali No. 1.

The byelection featured a triangular contest among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, with all parties claiming victory.