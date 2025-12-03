MCD Bypolls Results: Counting Underway; BJP, AAP, Congress Claim Victory
Counting for Delhi’s 12 MCD bypoll wards begins under tight security, with the BJP, the AAP and the Congress all claiming victory as results near.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 10:43 AM IST
New Delhi: Political activity in the capital has intensified as the vote counting for the 12-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) byelections began at 8 am on Wednesday in government school counting centres across the city. Strongrooms have been sealed under heavy security.
According to the Election Commission (EC), results for most wards are expected to be declared by 2 pm. In the Chandni Mahal ward, where the highest voter turnout was recorded, results are likely to come by evening.
Various schools across Delhi have been designated as counting centres, including Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Kanjhawala, for Mundka ward; Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University, Pitampura, for Shalimar Bagh B ward; Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Bharat Nagar, for Ashok Vihar; and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Civil Lines, for Chandni Chowk ward. Counting for the Chandni Mahal ward will take place at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Rouse Avenue.
The counting for Dwarka B ward will be held at NSUT Sector 3. Votes for Naraina and Greater Kailash wards will be counted at Atal Adarsh Bangali Balika Vidyalaya, Gole Market. Sangam Vihar’s counting will be at Government Senior Secondary School, Pushp Vihar Sector 1, and Vinod Nagar’s counting will be at Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Mandawali No. 1.
The byelection featured a triangular contest among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, with all parties claiming victory.
BJP Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that the people of Delhi are satisfied with the policies of the BJP at the Centre and in the municipal corporation, and therefore, the byelection results will favour the party. He claimed a sweeping victory for BJP candidates in all 12 wards.
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Ankush Narang said that of the 12 wards where byelections were held, the BJP had earlier held nine seats and three by the AAP.
Accusing the BJP of failing to fulfil its promises and treating Delhi residents unfairly, he said the results will clearly show that Arvind Kejriwal was a better Chief Minister than Rekha Gupta.
Congress councillor leader Nazia Danish also said that people are unhappy with both the BJP and the AAP, and in this byelection, Delhiites will extend significant support to the Congress.
