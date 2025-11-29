ETV Bharat / state

MCD By-Elections: Delhi Metro Revises Timings, Train Service To Begin At 4 AM On These Days

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced special early-morning services on both polling and counting days of the upcoming MCD bye-elections to support timely travel for election duty personnel.

The voting for the 12 seats in the Delhi MCD is on Sunday (November 30, 2025), while the counting of votes takes place on Wednesday (December 3).

In a post on X on Friday, DMRC said that train operations across all lines will commence at 4 am on Sunday, with trains running at a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am, after which regular Sunday schedules will resume.

"To ensure smooth and timely movement of polling personnel and staff during the MCD Bye-Elections in 12 wards, Delhi Metro will start services early on both polling and counting days," the post read.

"On Sunday, 30th November 2025 (Polling Day), train services will begin from all terminal stations at 4:00 AM with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 and thereafter regular services as per the Sunday timetable. Additionally, the last train service from all terminal stations will depart at 11:30 PM instead of the usual 11:00 PM," it said.