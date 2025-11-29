MCD By-Elections: Delhi Metro Revises Timings, Train Service To Begin At 4 AM On These Days
For the upcoming MCD by-elections, Delhi Metro will operate early morning services and extend night schedules across all terminal stations.
New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced special early-morning services on both polling and counting days of the upcoming MCD bye-elections to support timely travel for election duty personnel.
The voting for the 12 seats in the Delhi MCD is on Sunday (November 30, 2025), while the counting of votes takes place on Wednesday (December 3).
In a post on X on Friday, DMRC said that train operations across all lines will commence at 4 am on Sunday, with trains running at a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am, after which regular Sunday schedules will resume.
"To ensure smooth and timely movement of polling personnel and staff during the MCD Bye-Elections in 12 wards, Delhi Metro will start services early on both polling and counting days," the post read.
"On Sunday, 30th November 2025 (Polling Day), train services will begin from all terminal stations at 4:00 AM with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 and thereafter regular services as per the Sunday timetable. Additionally, the last train service from all terminal stations will depart at 11:30 PM instead of the usual 11:00 PM," it said.
"On Wednesday, 3rd December 2025 (Vote Counting Day), services will commence at 4:00 AM with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 AM, followed by the regular weekday timetable," the post added.
MCD Elections In Delhi For 12 Wards
Earlier on November 28, the State Election Commissioner (SEC), Vijay Dev, in an official statement, announced the imposition of a 48-hour silence period ahead of the upcoming by-elections.
The SEC has ordered to prohibit the display of any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey in any media, including electronic, in connection with the bye-elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi from 5:30 PM on Friday to 05.30 PM on Sunday.
State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev said polling is scheduled for Sunday, November 30, and counting will be on Wednesday, December 3, across 12 vacant MCD wards. Nominations began on November 3 and ended on November 10. Based on the Assembly election voter list from February 2025, around seven lakh voters are eligible for the by-elections in 12 MCD wards.
A total of 580 polling stations have been set up. The highest number of polling stations (55) is in the Shalimar Bagh B ward, where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta previously served as a councillor. Voting will take place from 7.30 AM to 5.30 PM for voters of the respective wards.
