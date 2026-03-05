ETV Bharat / state

MBBS Student Killed After SUV Rams Scooter In UP's Gorakhpur; Driver Arrested

Gorakhpur: A 22-year-old MBBS student at BRD Medical College died after a speeding SUV allegedly rammed his scooter on an overbridge here, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accident occurred on Wednesday night on the Mohaddipur- Kauwabagh Overbridge when a speeding black Toyota Fortuner coming from the opposite direction hit the scooter of Akash Pandey, a third-year medical student.

The impact of the collision threw Pandey nearly 15 metres. He struck the railing of the overbridge and remained suspended there for about 30 minutes before police arrived. Passersby informed the police, who moved him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.