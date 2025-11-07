MBBS Student From Rajasthan's Alwar Found Dead In Russia
Ajit Chaudhary was studying medicine in Ufa, Russia and had gone missing after talking to his family on October 19.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 10:40 PM IST
Alwar: The body of a youth, identified as Ajit Chaudhary, a resident of Kafanwada village in Laxmangarh area of Alwar district, was found near White river in Russia.
Ajit was pursuing MBBS in Russia and had last spoken to his family on his mobile phone at 11 pm on October 19. He had been missing since October 20. His family received information on his death recently.
The deceased's uncle, Bhoom Singh, said Ajit was a third-year MBBS student at the Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa, Russia. "He had been missing in Russia since October 20, and his clothes, jacket, shoes, and mobile phone were found on the banks of the White river. Ajit last spoke to his family on October 19 and promised to return to India the following month and wished everyone a happy Diwali," he said.
Ajit went missing after the call. Upon learning of his disappearance, Ajit's family met Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, State Minister Sanjay Sharma, former Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, demanding that the student be located. They stated that their hopes were dashed after receiving the news of Ajit's death.
As per reports, divers searched a river in Russia to find Ajit. The search had been ongoing for several days. On Thursday, the family received news of Ajit's body being found near the river.
Ajit's family had sold three acres of land in the village to send him to Russia to study medicine, but their dream was shattered when they received news of his death, said a relative. Following the news of the student's death, leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Tikaram Julie, and former Union Minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh offered condolences to the deceased's family and urged Union External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to bring Ajit's body to India and investigate the matter.
