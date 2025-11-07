ETV Bharat / state

MBBS Student From Rajasthan's Alwar Found Dead In Russia

Alwar: The body of a youth, identified as Ajit Chaudhary, a resident of Kafanwada village in Laxmangarh area of Alwar district, was found near White river in Russia.

Ajit was pursuing MBBS in Russia and had last spoken to his family on his mobile phone at 11 pm on October 19. He had been missing since October 20. His family received information on his death recently.

The deceased's uncle, Bhoom Singh, said Ajit was a third-year MBBS student at the Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa, Russia. "He had been missing in Russia since October 20, and his clothes, jacket, shoes, and mobile phone were found on the banks of the White river. Ajit last spoke to his family on October 19 and promised to return to India the following month and wished everyone a happy Diwali," he said.