ETV Bharat / state

MBBS Student From Hyderabad Dies After Jumping Off Ninth Floor Of Residential Building In Maharashtra's Pune

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Pune: A 21-year-old second-year MBBS student died on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly jumping from the ninth floor of a residential building in Katraj locality of Maharashtra's Pune. The deceased was pursuing her second year of MBBS at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College in Katraj. Originally from Hyderabad in Telangana, she had moved to Pune for her medical education and was staying at an upscale housing society in Katraj. The incident took place at around 1 pm on the day when the student fell from the ninth floor of the residential building. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and conducted a site inspection before initiating further investigation.