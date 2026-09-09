MBBS Student From Hyderabad Dies After Jumping Off Ninth Floor Of Residential Building In Maharashtra's Pune
The deceased was pursuing her second year of MBBS at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College in Katraj and hailed from Hyderabad, reports Sajjad Sayad.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Pune: A 21-year-old second-year MBBS student died on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly jumping from the ninth floor of a residential building in Katraj locality of Maharashtra's Pune.
The deceased was pursuing her second year of MBBS at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College in Katraj. Originally from Hyderabad in Telangana, she had moved to Pune for her medical education and was staying at an upscale housing society in Katraj.
The incident took place at around 1 pm on the day when the student fell from the ninth floor of the residential building. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and conducted a site inspection before initiating further investigation.
The police are investigating the exact reason behind the student's death. Whether academic pressure or some other underlying cause was responsible will only become clear after the investigation is complete. Meanwhile, the incident has left students in the Bharati Vidyapeeth area deeply saddened.
The Bharati Vidyapeeth police are continuing their investigation into the matter. In June this year, a 23-year-old first-year MBBS student from a city medical college was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her flat in Vishrantwadi. Vishrantwadi police said the student was in her bedroom, while her mother and brother were asleep in other rooms of the flat. Sources said the deceased aspired to become a singer.
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