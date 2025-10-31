ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Third-year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide Ahead Of Exam In Bharatpur

Bharatpur: A 23-year-old third-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide in his PG hostel room in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Friday morning, police officials said. The deceased, a third-year student at Shri Jagannath Pahariya Medical College, had his final exam on Friday, they said.

On Friday morning, while preparing for the examination, the deceased asked his classmates to wake him up later and went to sleep. "When his friends went to wake him, the room on the second floor was closed from the inside. When he did not respond, they looked through the window and found him dead," police said.

The body has been kept in the mortuary for a postmortem examination, and the matter is being investigated, police said. Hostel warden Radheshyam said that the deceased was always calm and cooperative. He excelled in his studies and had no conflicts or disagreements with anyone.