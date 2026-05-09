ETV Bharat / state

MBBS Student Dies By 'Suicide' At SMS Medical College In Jaipur

Jaipur: Panic gripped New RD Hostel of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur night after a final year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide at the premises on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Yadav, a resident of Alwar.

Dr Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of SMS Medical College, stated that Nitin Yadav had been living in a rented accommodation outside the hostel premises. Late at night, he arrived at the New RD Hostel, went up to the eighth floor, and allegedly took his own life, police sources said.

Within moments, the incident caused a stir within the hostel complex. After receiving the information, officials from the college administration including Dr Jitendra Singh Shekhawat and Dr Monika Jain immediately rushed to the scene.

Investigation Initiated