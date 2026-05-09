MBBS Student Dies By 'Suicide' At SMS Medical College In Jaipur
Police are investigating the matter, while FSL teams have started collecting evidence from the scene.
Jaipur: Panic gripped New RD Hostel of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur night after a final year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide at the premises on Friday night.
The deceased has been identified as Nitin Yadav, a resident of Alwar.
Dr Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of SMS Medical College, stated that Nitin Yadav had been living in a rented accommodation outside the hostel premises. Late at night, he arrived at the New RD Hostel, went up to the eighth floor, and allegedly took his own life, police sources said.
Within moments, the incident caused a stir within the hostel complex. After receiving the information, officials from the college administration including Dr Jitendra Singh Shekhawat and Dr Monika Jain immediately rushed to the scene.
Investigation Initiated
Soon, administrative officials along with senior police officials arrived at the hostel to assess the situation. After taking custody of the body, police launched an investigation. Additionally, a team from the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) carried out the process of collecting evidence from the scene.
While reasons behind the alleged suicide remain unclear at this time, police are questioning the student's peers and family members to ascertain the underlying cause behind the incident.
Dr Maheshwari said, "The college administration is deeply shocked by this event, as the student was academically brilliant. It was entirely unexpected that he would take such a drastic step."
Further investigation into the incident is underway.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.