ETV Bharat / state

MBBS Graduate Among Two Arrested In Jaipur Cyber Fraud Network Linked To Digital Arrest Scams

Jaipur: The Shyam Nagar Police in Jaipur have arrested two members of a network accused of facilitating cyber fraud operations, including so-called "digital arrest" scams. One of the arrested individuals is an MBBS graduate who allegedly helped cybercriminals channel fraudulent funds through bank accounts and cryptocurrency transactions.

The accused are identified as Ganesh Choudhary, a resident of Kashmir village in Barmer district, and Dushyant Jangid, a resident of Jaipur. Jaipur (South) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajarshi Raj said both were associated with a larger gang involved in cyber fraud across multiple states.

According to investigators, the gang had digitally detained a woman through WhatsApp calls last year. They threatened her of arrest and forced her to transfer Rs 24 lakh into fraudulent bank accounts.

Police said Ganesh Choudhary is a close associate of the gang's alleged mastermind, Kartik alias Sunil Vishnoi, who is absconding. Dushyant Jangid allegedly arranged bank accounts used to receive and route proceeds from cybercrime. Interestingly, both studied MBBS in Kazakhstan. The former allegedly worked with Sunil Vishnoi to deposit cash into the bank accounts of Indian students studying MBBS abroad and then used those funds to purchase USDT (Tether), a cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar. This was it was difficult to trace the money.