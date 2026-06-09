MBBS Graduate Among Two Arrested In Jaipur Cyber Fraud Network Linked To Digital Arrest Scams
According to investigators, the gang had digitally detained a woman through WhatsApp calls last year. T
Published : June 9, 2026 at 10:50 PM IST
Jaipur: The Shyam Nagar Police in Jaipur have arrested two members of a network accused of facilitating cyber fraud operations, including so-called "digital arrest" scams. One of the arrested individuals is an MBBS graduate who allegedly helped cybercriminals channel fraudulent funds through bank accounts and cryptocurrency transactions.
The accused are identified as Ganesh Choudhary, a resident of Kashmir village in Barmer district, and Dushyant Jangid, a resident of Jaipur. Jaipur (South) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajarshi Raj said both were associated with a larger gang involved in cyber fraud across multiple states.
According to investigators, the gang had digitally detained a woman through WhatsApp calls last year. They threatened her of arrest and forced her to transfer Rs 24 lakh into fraudulent bank accounts.
Police said Ganesh Choudhary is a close associate of the gang's alleged mastermind, Kartik alias Sunil Vishnoi, who is absconding. Dushyant Jangid allegedly arranged bank accounts used to receive and route proceeds from cybercrime. Interestingly, both studied MBBS in Kazakhstan. The former allegedly worked with Sunil Vishnoi to deposit cash into the bank accounts of Indian students studying MBBS abroad and then used those funds to purchase USDT (Tether), a cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar. This was it was difficult to trace the money.
The police recovered 32 ATM cards, 12 cheque books, nine passbooks, eight SIM cards, two rubber stamps, five mobile phones and Rs 1.27 lakh in cash from the accused.
DCP Rajarshi Raj said that on a victim, Dr Surekha had lodged a complaint on December 22, 2025 at Shyam Nagar Police Station. In her complaint she said the fraudsters contacted her through WhatsApp calls and messages and on December 15 they said she and her family members are under investigation and that they were under Digital arrest. Scared, she transferred Rs 24 lakh through RTGS on December 19.
Shyam Nagar Station House Officer Dalbir Singh along with other officers investigated the matter and tranced Ganesh. The investigation further revealed that the absconding accused, Sunil Vishnoi, allegedly used forged Aadhaar cards and fake identities to open bank accounts and rent accommodations in Jaipur. Officials said more than 100 complaints linked to the accused have been registered on the national cybercrime portal from various states.
Police are continuing their investigation to identify other members of the network and track the financial transactions linked to the cyber fraud operation.
Read More: