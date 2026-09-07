ETV Bharat / state

MBBS, BDS Interns Begin Hunger Strike Over Stipend Hike Demand In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Protesting MBBS and BDS interns in Jammu and Kashmir launched a 48-hour hunger strike on Monday to press for their demand of stipend hike. The fresh escalation comes after their talks with the health department failed.

Hundreds of medical interns are on strike for a week, demanding a hike in monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000. The agitation has impacted the healthcare services in the medical colleges of Jammu & Kashmir.

​The protesting interns said they would not end the strike until the Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo gives them a written statement about the hike. On Saturday, she appealed to the protesting interns to resume their duties, saying that their demand for a stipend increase is under consideration.

"A specific time frame should be fixed, and we demand that the Health and Medical Education come up with an agreement on the hike proposal. The matter has been pending for a long time," striking interns said.