MBBS, BDS Interns Begin Hunger Strike Over Stipend Hike Demand In Jammu Kashmir
J&K medical interns have launched a hunger strike after talks with government over stipend hike failed, reports Parvez ud Din
Published : September 7, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Srinagar: Protesting MBBS and BDS interns in Jammu and Kashmir launched a 48-hour hunger strike on Monday to press for their demand of stipend hike. The fresh escalation comes after their talks with the health department failed.
Hundreds of medical interns are on strike for a week, demanding a hike in monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000. The agitation has impacted the healthcare services in the medical colleges of Jammu & Kashmir.
The protesting interns said they would not end the strike until the Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo gives them a written statement about the hike. On Saturday, she appealed to the protesting interns to resume their duties, saying that their demand for a stipend increase is under consideration.
"A specific time frame should be fixed, and we demand that the Health and Medical Education come up with an agreement on the hike proposal. The matter has been pending for a long time," striking interns said.
An intern told ETV Bharat that they had decided to launch the hunger strike to press for their demands as hollow assurances wouldn't work.
“Two to three students from each college have volunteered to participate in the hunger strike. The recommendation to increase the monthly stipend was made in 2023; however, the implementation is constantly being delayed. Some college administrations tried to intimidate us rather than support us. However, we will not withdraw our protest under any pressure,” he said
According to another protesting intern, MBBS interns generally work long hours every day and huddle between hospitals and undertake night duties as assigned.
"From patient care and emergency to OPDs, attending calls and collecting test samples, we do everything without complaint. We assist with medical procedures, maintaining records and supporting doctors as well, but when it comes to us, the government turns a deaf ear," she said.
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