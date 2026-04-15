Mayurbhanj School Tragedy: Girl Student's Death Due To Food Poisoning Triggers Violent Protest, RDC-Level Probe Begins
A Class V student's death after suspected food poisoning at a residential school in Mayurbhanj has led to villagers-police clash, leaving several persons injured.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
Rairangpur/Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday after the death of a Class V girl student, allegedly due to food poisoning at Kakabandh Ashram School in Rasgobindpur, triggered a violent clash between villagers and police personnel.
The student's body was kept on the school premises throughout the night, as angry villagers demanded stringent action, including death penalty for those responsible. Situation soon turned violent, with locals pelting stones and hurling firecrackers at police personnel, forcing the latter to resort to lathicharge to control the mob.
As per officials, several people, including the Rasgobindpur IIC and some locals, have been injured in the clash. In view of the situation, heavy police force has been deployed in the area to prevent further escalation.
Eight platoons of police forces were deployed at Kakabandh Ashram School premises. Senior officials, including Mayurbhanj SP, District Magistrate, Additional SP, DSP and Sub-Collector, were present at the spot whole night," said a senior official.
Eastern Range DIG Pinak Mishra reached the spot around 4 AM. The body of deceased student Rupali Beshra, a 12-year-old girl from Lunchati in Rasgobindpur tehsil, was later taken to her village for last rites under tight police security.
Rupali died while undergoing treatment at the Baripada district hospital where she was admitted on Monday.
Over the last two days, hundreds of hostel students fell ill after consuming food at the school. The children reportedly complained of diarrhea and fever after eating meals that included vegetables and local dishes like ambula khata.
While all the affected students were initially admitted to Rasgobindpur Health Centre, more than 60 were shifted to Mayurbhanj District Headquarters Hospital as their condition worsened. Rupali was among the most critical and was admitted to the ICU, where she died during treatment on Tuesday.
CM Orders RDC-Level Probe
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the loss of life and ordered a high-level probe into the incident. As per his directions, an inquiry has been initiated by the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Central Range, who is currently investigating the circumstances that led to the illness and death.
Wednesday morning, the RDC reached Rasgobindpur to take stock of the situation. The Chief Minister has directed that a detailed report be submitted after examining all aspects of the case. He also announced financial assistance of Rs three lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased. Similarly, the SC/ST department has arranged to provide adequate compensation with the help of Red Cross, said District Magistrate Hema Kanta Say.
ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ରାସଗୋବିନ୍ଦପୁର ତହସିଲର ରୂପାଲି ବେଶ୍ରା (ପିତା – ଦୁର୍ଗା ବେଶ୍ରା) ଙ୍କର ପ୍ରାଣହାନି ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @MohanMOdisha ଗଭୀର ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିବା ସହ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏଥିସହ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିବାରର ନିକଟତମ ଆତ୍ମୀୟଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରିଲିଫ ପାଣ୍ଠି…— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) April 14, 2026
At the same time, a medical team has been sent to Rasgobindpur to monitor the health of the affected children. This apart, the Joint Director of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and a microbiologist from the Directorate of Public Health have been asked to assist in the investigation and treatment efforts.
Family Alleges Foulplay
Earlier on Tuesday, parents of the deceased student staged a protest and gheraoed the school, alleging that they were not informed about the incident in time. As situation still remains tense with families demanding accountability from the school authorities, security has been intensified in and around the school.
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