ETV Bharat / state

Mayurbhanj School Tragedy: Girl Student's Death Due To Food Poisoning Triggers Violent Protest, RDC-Level Probe Begins

Rairangpur/Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday after the death of a Class V girl student, allegedly due to food poisoning at Kakabandh Ashram School in Rasgobindpur, triggered a violent clash between villagers and police personnel.

The student's body was kept on the school premises throughout the night, as angry villagers demanded stringent action, including death penalty for those responsible. Situation soon turned violent, with locals pelting stones and hurling firecrackers at police personnel, forcing the latter to resort to lathicharge to control the mob.

Family members of 12-year-old deceased student Rupali Beshra (ETV Bharat)

As per officials, several people, including the Rasgobindpur IIC and some locals, have been injured in the clash. In view of the situation, heavy police force has been deployed in the area to prevent further escalation.

Eight platoons of police forces were deployed at Kakabandh Ashram School premises. Senior officials, including Mayurbhanj SP, District Magistrate, Additional SP, DSP and Sub-Collector, were present at the spot whole night," said a senior official.

Eastern Range DIG Pinak Mishra reached the spot around 4 AM. The body of deceased student Rupali Beshra, a 12-year-old girl from Lunchati in Rasgobindpur tehsil, was later taken to her village for last rites under tight police security.

Rupali died while undergoing treatment at the Baripada district hospital where she was admitted on Monday.