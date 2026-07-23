Mayawati Urges Peaceful Resolution To CJP Protest, Warns Against Politicisation
BSP chief Mayawati linked the CJP agitation to corruption, warning that political exploitation of the movement has intensified confrontation and unrest.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Thursday criticised the growing politicisation of the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi, saying political parties were exploiting the students' agitation for their own narrow interests.
She called for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and urged both the government and constitutional institutions to play a constructive role.
In a post on X, Mayawati said the CJP has been staging a protest near Parliament at Jantar Mantar for several days over alleged irregularities in examinations such as NEET. She said students and their families had been severely affected by paper leaks and other alleged lapses, leading to uncertainty about their future.
1.काकरोच जनता पार्टी (सीजेपी) का देश की राजधानी नई दिल्ली में संसद के नज़दीक जन्तर मन्तर में पिछले कई दिनों से, ख़ासकर मेडिकल की नीट जैसी विशेष परीक्षा आदि में पेपरलीक व अन्य गड़बडियों के दुष्परिणामों से छात्र-छात्राओं व उनके परिवार के काफी बुरी तरह से प्रभावित हो रहे जीवन को…— Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 23, 2026
She noted that the agitation had triggered intense protests from the streets to Parliament. She added that the issue had now turned into a confrontation with the government because of its politicisation.
'Politicisation Is Completely Wrong'
Mayawati alleged that various political parties were using the expanding CJP movement to advance their own political interests, escalating confrontation and violence from the streets to Parliament.
She said such an approach was "completely wrong" and stressed that both the government and the protesters should work together to find a peaceful and amicable solution at the earliest.
The BSP chief said the disruption caused by the agitation was affecting not only Delhi but also normal life in several other states.
She argued that issues ranging from the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple to paper leak controversies in national and state-level examinations reflected the deeper problem of corruption at multiple levels.
According to Mayawati, the issue was also linked to constitutional morality, the absence of which, she said, was weakening the country "like termites". She recalled that Dr B R Ambedkar had emphasised the importance of constitutional morality for ensuring good governance.
Mayawati urged the government, the judiciary and other constitutional institutions to take proactive steps to resolve the current crisis in the larger public interest.
She reiterated that the students' concerns should be addressed through dialogue and that a peaceful settlement would be in the best interest of both the country and the people.
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