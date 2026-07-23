ETV Bharat / state

Mayawati Urges Peaceful Resolution To CJP Protest, Warns Against Politicisation

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Thursday criticised the growing politicisation of the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi, saying political parties were exploiting the students' agitation for their own narrow interests.

She called for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and urged both the government and constitutional institutions to play a constructive role.

In a post on X, Mayawati said the CJP has been staging a protest near Parliament at Jantar Mantar for several days over alleged irregularities in examinations such as NEET. She said students and their families had been severely affected by paper leaks and other alleged lapses, leading to uncertainty about their future.

She noted that the agitation had triggered intense protests from the streets to Parliament. She added that the issue had now turned into a confrontation with the government because of its politicisation.

'Politicisation Is Completely Wrong'