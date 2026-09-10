Mayawati Removes Nephew Akash Anand From BSP After Father-In-Law Quits Politics
The BSP chief said Akash Anand appears to care less about the true interests of the party.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST|
Updated : September 10, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Thursday removed her nephew Akash Anand from the party shortly after his father-in-law and former Rajya Sabha MP, Ashok Siddharth, announced his retirement from politics.
Initially, Mayawati stated that Siddharth must retire from politics before the party would consider assigning a position to Akash. Less than 24 hours after the statement, Siddharth announced his retirement from politics and wrote an emotional letter to Mayawati stating that he has been "devoted to the BSP and the mission of Mayawati."
Within hours of Siddharth's social media post, Mayawati announced that Akash was being freed from the party responsibilities.
In her social media post, Mayawati, said, "In the current situation, Akash Anand appears to care less about the true interests of the party and the movement—or even his own career associated with them—and is more attached to personal relationships and family ties. Naturally, the question arises: how can Akash Anand, with such a divided mind, effectively serve the BSP and the movement?"
"Therefore, the party leadership believes it is best to completely free him from the party, just as he was previously relieved of all key responsibilities associated with the crucial post of National Coordinator on September 3, 2026. If Akash Anand wishes to remain independent, he is free to do so."
The decision to remove Akash came even as Mayawati had asked Siddharth to retire from politics in the "larger interest of Akash's future."
Siddharth in his social media post said that Mayawati's command was more important to him than "anything else". "Most respected Behenji, I humbly bow to touch your feet! Behenji, I wish to convey that your command means more to me than anything else in the world. My personal relationships and family pale in comparison to your orders. Under your guidance, I have dedicated the past 35 years to the BSP and the mission of its founder, Kanshi Ram, and the architect of the Constitution, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar."
"I have endeavored to fulfill every responsibility you have entrusted to me to the best of my ability. You are my political mentor and my elder sister. You have bestowed so much upon a humble person like me. It is because of you that I have served as a member of both the Legislative Council and the Rajya Sabha. You deemed me worthy enough to welcome a modest party worker like me into your own family. I owe you a debt of gratitude that I can never repay in this lifetime."
Siddharth also clarified that he has never acted against the party's interests. "I have never acted against the party's interests; the very thought of doing anything against you is something I could not even dream of. My entire life, and that of my family, is indebted to you. Behanji, every piece of advice and every order from you is the final word for me."
"Behanji, far from advising Akash-ji, I have barely met him over the past few months—and those few meetings occurred only when his programs were scheduled in states where you had entrusted me with responsibility. Some colleagues within our party, envious of the respect you have shown me, accuse me of wanting to take over the party or of trying to mislead Akash Anand. There is not an iota of truth in these allegations."
"Behanji, I humbly submit that this is a conspiracy by my political adversaries—those involved in anti-party activities—whose true nature will inevitably be revealed to you one day. Behanji, I implore you with folded hands not to link my decision to retire with Akash's return. Before being my son-in-law, Akash Anand is your nephew and Anand's son; your blood runs in his veins."
Reminding the BSP chief of her family connection with Akash, Siddharth said, "He has spent two decades of his life under your protective guidance and care. How could a humble worker like me possibly mislead him? You understand what is best for him better than anyone else. Whether or not to entrust him with responsibility again is entirely your decision. By linking this to my retirement, you are attributing more importance to a humble worker like me than I deserve."
"Behanji, you are the embodiment of sacrifice and compassion. When the interests of society were at stake, you readily spurned the Chief Minister's chair and your Rajya Sabha membership. You are not merely my guide but also my role model; if you feel today that my involvement in political and social life is harming the 'Bahujan Mission' established by our saints, gurus, and great figures, then I am retiring from political and social life this very moment. Behanji, I owe my life to you. In this context, retirement is a trivial matter; if I ever have to lay down my life for you, that too would be a matter of pride for me."
The development came days after BSP supremo Mayawati removed her nephew from the post of Chief National Coordinator. The reason cited was that Akash was "still politically immature" while Mayawati introduced Akash's younger brother, Ishan Anand, into politics and appointed him as the Chief Sector In-charge.
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