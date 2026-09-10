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Mayawati Removes Nephew Akash Anand From BSP After Father-In-Law Quits Politics

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Thursday removed her nephew Akash Anand from the party shortly after his father-in-law and former Rajya Sabha MP, Ashok Siddharth, announced his retirement from politics.

Initially, Mayawati stated that Siddharth must retire from politics before the party would consider assigning a position to Akash. Less than 24 hours after the statement, Siddharth announced his retirement from politics and wrote an emotional letter to Mayawati stating that he has been "devoted to the BSP and the mission of Mayawati."

Within hours of Siddharth's social media post, Mayawati announced that Akash was being freed from the party responsibilities.

In her social media post, Mayawati, said, "In the current situation, Akash Anand appears to care less about the true interests of the party and the movement—or even his own career associated with them—and is more attached to personal relationships and family ties. Naturally, the question arises: how can Akash Anand, with such a divided mind, effectively serve the BSP and the movement?"

"Therefore, the party leadership believes it is best to completely free him from the party, just as he was previously relieved of all key responsibilities associated with the crucial post of National Coordinator on September 3, 2026. If Akash Anand wishes to remain independent, he is free to do so."

The decision to remove Akash came even as Mayawati had asked Siddharth to retire from politics in the "larger interest of Akash's future."

Siddharth in his social media post said that Mayawati's command was more important to him than "anything else". "Most respected Behenji, I humbly bow to touch your feet! Behenji, I wish to convey that your command means more to me than anything else in the world. My personal relationships and family pale in comparison to your orders. Under your guidance, I have dedicated the past 35 years to the BSP and the mission of its founder, Kanshi Ram, and the architect of the Constitution, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar."

"I have endeavored to fulfill every responsibility you have entrusted to me to the best of my ability. You are my political mentor and my elder sister. You have bestowed so much upon a humble person like me. It is because of you that I have served as a member of both the Legislative Council and the Rajya Sabha. You deemed me worthy enough to welcome a modest party worker like me into your own family. I owe you a debt of gratitude that I can never repay in this lifetime."