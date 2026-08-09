Mayawati Defends Reservation, Urges RSS To Stop Politicising The Issue
Mayawati defended reservation for SC, ST and OBC communities as a constitutional tool for equality and social transformation.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday has strongly defended reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), calling it an important constitutional tool for social transformation, economic empowerment and dignity.
In a post on X, Mayawati said reservation is essential to address centuries of caste-based exploitation, discrimination and injustice.
"For the SC and ST communities, who have been broken, oppressed, and trampled here for centuries on the basis of caste, this becomes an even more essential matter, particularly when casteist hatred, exploitation, persecution, injustice, and atrocities show no signs of abating," she said.
1.देश में ’बहुजन समाज’ में से ख़ासकर एससी, एसटी व ओबीसी वर्गों के लिये आरक्षण ’सामाजिक परिवर्तन व आर्थिक मुक्ति’ अर्थात् हमेशा से इनके आत्म-सम्मान की ज़िन्दगी से जुड़ा अति-महत्वपूर्ण व अत्यन्त संवेदनशील मामला है और जाति के आधार पर सदियों से यहाँ तोड़े, सताये व पछाड़े गये एससी व…— Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 9, 2026
“And therefore, discussing the creamy layer in this context is not only inappropriate but also contrary to the sacred objectives of the supremely venerable Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's humanitarian Constitution. Nevertheless, no one should ignore this; rather, everyone should implement it with complete honesty and dedication in the interest of the nation and the people," Mayawati further added.
Mayawati also questioned the remarks by the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat regarding the alleged politicisation of reservation. She said such a view ignores the basic objectives of the Constitution and the purpose behind reservation.
"Meanwhile, the RSS chief's recent statement on this matter—that 'reservation has been deliberately politicised, filling society with bitterness, and beneficiaries of reservation should voluntarily forgo its benefits'—truly reflects their casteist mindset, which may serve narrow political interests but disregards constitutional objectives," she said.
"Because reservation is fundamentally about granting constitutional and legal rights to equality and equity on a human basis to millions of exploited, victimised, neglected, and scorned people who have suffered under the casteist system for centuries, and it cannot be judged by economic progress at all. The venom of casteism continues to bite them in every aspect of life, a process that persists relentlessly at every level even today—who knows this better than the RSS," she questioned.
Mayawati said governments are aware of the ground realities surrounding reservation and urged them to ensure effective and balanced legal representation based on constitutional provisions.
She also criticised what she described as weak legal representation in cases related to social transformation, saying inadequate government arguments before courts can sometimes result in marginalised communities not receiving the expected justice.
Mayawati urged the RSS to respect the humanitarian and welfare-oriented Constitution associated with Dr BR Ambedkar and stop politicising the issue of reservation. She also opposed any attempt to dilute or alter reservation benefits and called for collective efforts towards establishing an equalitarian social order in the country.
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