ETV Bharat / state

Mayawati Defends Reservation, Urges RSS To Stop Politicising The Issue

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday has strongly defended reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), calling it an important constitutional tool for social transformation, economic empowerment and dignity.

In a post on X, Mayawati said reservation is essential to address centuries of caste-based exploitation, discrimination and injustice.

"For the SC and ST communities, who have been broken, oppressed, and trampled here for centuries on the basis of caste, this becomes an even more essential matter, particularly when casteist hatred, exploitation, persecution, injustice, and atrocities show no signs of abating," she said.

“And therefore, discussing the creamy layer in this context is not only inappropriate but also contrary to the sacred objectives of the supremely venerable Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's humanitarian Constitution. Nevertheless, no one should ignore this; rather, everyone should implement it with complete honesty and dedication in the interest of the nation and the people," Mayawati further added.

Mayawati also questioned the remarks by the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat regarding the alleged politicisation of reservation. She said such a view ignores the basic objectives of the Constitution and the purpose behind reservation.