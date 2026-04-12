ETV Bharat / state

Maulana Azad Medical College To Get A Rs 573-Crore Infrastructure Facelift; Delhi Govt Approves New Hostels

New Delhi: The Delhi government has sanctioned over Rs 573.41 crore for the construction of two new hostels at Maulana Azad Medical College.

As part of efforts to revamp the aged infrastructure of one of the top medical colleges in India, the Delhi government has sanctioned the construction of two modern hostels at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

Approval was granted for hostels for male and female students at a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier this week. The project, allocated Rs 573.41 crore, is aimed at strengthening infrastructure in medical education and improving residential facilities for students. The hostels are expected to be completed within 36 months.

Gupta noted that student intake at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) has steadily increased in recent years from 150 students annually to 250, straining existing hostel facilities.

Due to the shortage of rooms, many students are currently forced to share accommodation, while some are unable to secure hostel facilities altogether, she said.