ETV Bharat / state

Matua Community In Panic Over 'Unmapped' Voters In West Bengal Draft Electoral Rolls

Kolkata: The release of the draft Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls has caused immense panic in the Matua community - a prominent socio-religious group and the second-largest Scheduled Caste (SC) community in West Bengal.

The community holds decisive sway over 30 to 45 Assembly seats out of a total of 294 Assembly seats in the state, particularly in North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts in South Bengal, according to political circles. The Matuas are therefore a critical "swing vote" for major parties like the BJP and TMC.

The community members have migrated from Bangladesh to West Bengal in different phases, starting from the partition of the two countries, the 1971 war of Bangladesh Independence and in more recent times during communal disturbances in Bangladesh.

To the BJP, they are persecuted Hindu minority “refugees”, unlike the Muslims who have migrated and are described as illegal “infiltrators.”

A large number of these Matua voters in the assembly constituencies of North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, bordering Bangladesh, have been marked as 'unmapped,' raising serious questions about their voting rights. This issue has led to a sharp escalation of political tensions between the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the principal opposition – the BJP.

According to Election Commission sources, the 2002 voter list has been used as the basis for verifying voter information. Those voters whose names are shown as 'unmapped' in the current draft list are primarily those whose names, or the names of their ancestors (parents), could not be found in the 2002 list.