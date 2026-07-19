ETV Bharat / state

Matter Of Pride For State: CM Vijay On National Award Winners From TN

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday congratulated artists from the state's film industry for bagging 10 honours at the 72nd National Film Awards.

In an official release, the Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride for the state that the Tamil film fraternity secured major wins across various categories for films released in 2024. The awards were announced in New Delhi on Saturday night.

Extending his greetings to the winners, Vijay lauded actor-director Dhanush, whose directorial venture 'Raayan' won the award for best Tamil film. Dhanush also earned a special mention for best actor for his performance in 'Captain Miller'.