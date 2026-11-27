ETV Bharat / state

Retd Army Man's Search For Second Marriage Proves Costly, Duped Of Lakhs By Woman In Matrimonial Scam

Rewa: Having lost his wife several years ago, a retired Army personnel from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh wanted to give marriage another chance. However, little did he know that his search for a new beginning would land him in the fraudsters' net and cost him lakhs of rupees.

According to a complaint lodged with the cyber helpline, the 74-year-old Army veteran, who lives alone in Rewa since his wife's death, created a profile on a matrimonial app last year in November. There, he came in contact with a woman who identified herself as Saraswati Upadhyay, a resident of Ujjain.

Soon, the two began communicating over phone calls, and the woman allegedly expressed her willingness to marry him. After gaining his trust, she began executing the fraud with the assistance of another person, the complainant alleged.

A few days later, the victim received a call from another number, during which Saraswati's alleged fraud partner, informed that she has suffered a serious head injury after a fall and has been admitted to a hospital. Subsequently, he received numerous calls from the same person seeking money for her medical treatment.

Without verifying the claims, the retired personnel transferred money several times through ATM kiosk and Paytm. The fraud continued for almost nine months, during which fraudsters allegedly continued demanding money on various occasions, eventually cheating him of Rs 12.11 lakh.

When suddenly the calls stopped after the money was transferred, the victim tried contacting the woman and the other person involved, but found all their mobile numbers switched off.