ETV Bharat / state

Mathura Woman Strangles Three-Year-Old Son To Death For Interrupting Phone Call

Mathura: In a shocking incident, a woman strangled her three-year-old son to death in Chholi village under the Baldev police station area of ​Uttar Pradesh's ​Mathura for not interrupting her while speaking on the phone, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, when the victim was playing outside his house. His mother, Ruchi, who was busy talking on the phone, repeatedly asked him to stay quiet, but the child did not listen.

Suddenly, she strangled the child to death and laid his body in a room inside the house. After the incident, she told her husband that the child had not woken up for a long time. When family members rushed the boy to the hospital, doctors declared him dead.