Mathura Woman Strangles Three-Year-Old Son To Death For Interrupting Phone Call
The incident took place when the victim was playing outside the house. She told her husband that the child had not woken up for long.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Mathura: In a shocking incident, a woman strangled her three-year-old son to death in Chholi village under the Baldev police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura for not interrupting her while speaking on the phone, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday afternoon, when the victim was playing outside his house. His mother, Ruchi, who was busy talking on the phone, repeatedly asked him to stay quiet, but the child did not listen.
Suddenly, she strangled the child to death and laid his body in a room inside the house. After the incident, she told her husband that the child had not woken up for a long time. When family members rushed the boy to the hospital, doctors declared him dead.
Later, at 7:50 pm, the accused's brother-in-law informed the police, who arrived at the spot, registered a case based on the evidence and initiated an investigation.
Mahavan circle officer Sandeep Kumar said Govind Gupta of Chholi village called to report that his sister-in-law had strangled her three-year-old son to death.
"On Monday, the three-year-old boy was playing outside the house. Despite being repeatedly told by her mother to stay quiet, the child continued to be boisterous. Exasperated, the mother strangled him to death and told her husband that the child had been sleeping for a long time and would not wake up. A case has now been registered against the accused," he added.
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