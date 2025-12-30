ETV Bharat / state

Mathura Saints Demand Cancellation Of Sunny Leone's New Year Event

Mathura: Saints in Mathura have been protesting the scheduled private event of actress Sunny Leone on January 1 to celebrate the New Year. Hundreds of saints, under the banner of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, have been demanding the cancellation of the programme.

A private event featuring Leone is scheduled to be held at the Trunk Hotel on January 1 by private entities. The organisers are reportedly selling tickets briskly and promoting the event on a large scale.

A memorandum to this effect has been submitted to the district magistrate, urging that such events should not be held at religious sites and in a place where Lord Krishna and Radha performed their divine pastimes. The saint community of Brajbhoomi says they will not allow such indecent acts on the holy land, and if necessary, the community will take legal action and file a case against the actress.