ETV Bharat / state

Mathura Residents Seek Inquiry Into Land Purchases With Bankey Bihari Temple Funds

Mathura: Local residents on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Goswami members of the high-powered panel monitoring functions of the Bankey Bihari temple here, demanding an independent, impartial and time-bound inquiry into purchase of land with temple funds for proposed development projects.

The memorandum sought a probe into alleged disparities in valuation of properties, significant differences in per-square-metre rates for different portions of the same original property, discrepancies in records relating to road width, complaints regarding certain properties, purchase of disputed land, and alleged failure to provide records to members of the Goswami community.

A Goswami member of the Supreme Court-constituted Shri Bankey Bihari Temple High-Powered Committee told PTI that the allegations regarding financial irregularities appear to be true, and asserted that an investigation must be conducted.

According to the memorandum, a review of sale deeds, records available with the registry department (IGRS) and other documents, prima facie indicate that several aspects of the land purchases require an independent inquiry.

The signatories said they were not accusing any individual but sought a fair investigation into the entire process. They requested that an independent and competent agency examine the land purchases made using temple funds, including valuation reports, payment records, proceedings of the sub-committee, approvals and other related documents.

The memorandum said if any financial irregularity, violation of rules or misuse of temple funds is established, legal action should be initiated against those responsible, and the sale registrations declared void.