ETV Bharat / state

Mathura Glows In Festive Lights As Huge Crowds Gather For Janmashtami Celebrations

Mathura: Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, lit up in colourful illuminations on Thursday night as the city prepared to celebrate Janmashtami, with temples and religious sites decorated ahead of the festival.

The Shri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura was illuminated with elaborate lights on the eve of Janmashtami, adding to the festive atmosphere across the city.

The illuminated Shri Krishna Janmasthan presented a striking visual display, with decorative lighting highlighting the temple complex and its surroundings. The celebrations have drawn devotees to Mathura and Vrindavan, with large numbers of people arriving to participate in prayers and witness the special Janmashtami rituals.

A huge crowd of devotees gathered at the Shri Banke Bihari Ji Mandir in Vrindavan for the Janmashtami aarti. The temple premises were packed with devotees, with people standing in long queues and moving through barricaded areas as they waited for darshan and participated in the celebrations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also inaugurated Kanha Bhakti Stambh here. The heavy footfall reflects the significance of Mathura and Vrindavan during Janmashtami, when devotees from across the country visit the twin temple towns associated with Lord Krishna.