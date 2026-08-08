ETV Bharat / state

Mathura Dispute: Hindu Outfit Offers 10 Acres In Mewat To Muslim Side For Relocating Shahi Idgah Mosque

Mathura: A Special Lok Adalat conducted a hearing related to the dispute between Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque on Friday under the directives of the Supreme Court, with both Hindu and Muslim parties putting forward their respective cases.

The next hearing on the issue has been fixed by the court for August 18. In the earlier hearings, the Muslim party had not appeared despite notices being sent to them. While the entire episode was going on, Dinesh Sharma, who is the president of 'Sanatan Hindu Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas', has offered 10 acres of land to the Muslims in the Mewat area, along with construction of a new mosque at their cost, on the condition that the old mosque be voluntarily demolished.