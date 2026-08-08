Mathura Dispute: Hindu Outfit Offers 10 Acres In Mewat To Muslim Side For Relocating Shahi Idgah Mosque
Dinesh Sharma, president of 'Sanatan Hindu Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas', has offered 10 acres of land to the Muslims in the Mewat area.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 3:28 AM IST|
Updated : August 8, 2026 at 4:42 AM IST
Mathura: A Special Lok Adalat conducted a hearing related to the dispute between Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque on Friday under the directives of the Supreme Court, with both Hindu and Muslim parties putting forward their respective cases.
The next hearing on the issue has been fixed by the court for August 18. In the earlier hearings, the Muslim party had not appeared despite notices being sent to them. While the entire episode was going on, Dinesh Sharma, who is the president of 'Sanatan Hindu Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas', has offered 10 acres of land to the Muslims in the Mewat area, along with construction of a new mosque at their cost, on the condition that the old mosque be voluntarily demolished.
"If the other party voluntarily demolishes the mosque, then we will give them 10 acres of land in Mewat to build a new mosque for them and pay the construction coFst separately. We need a grand temple to be built for Lord Sri Krishna in Mathura, just like Lord Ram has got his own temple built at Ayodhya," he added.
At present, there are 18 petitions filed on the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Mosque issue by social groups, seers, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Seva Sansthan and the Shahi Idgah Mosque Management, pending in the Prayagraj High Court and the Supreme Court.