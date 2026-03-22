ETV Bharat / state

Mathura Cow Vigilante's Death: 16 Arrested For Protest, Vandalism

Mathura: Sixteen people were arrested for blocking the Agra-Delhi Highway for several hours, pelting stones at the police, and torching government vehicles over the death of a cow vigilante in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, police said on Sunday.

Popularly known as 'Farsa Wale Baba', Chandrasekhar died after being hit by a truck on a highway near the Haryana border early Saturday when he, along with his aides, stopped another vehicle on suspicion of cattle smuggling, officials said.

The incident triggered violent protests and a traffic blockade on the day when President Droupadi Murmu was visiting the district. Angry locals blocked the national highway, leading to traffic snarls stretching several kilometres.

Supporters of Chandrashekhar alleged he was run over by cattle smugglers when he was trying to stop a truck carrying cattle near the Kotvan border area. Authorities rejected the claim, saying the accident occurred due to poor visibility.

District magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the incident occurred around 4 am when the victim, along with his followers, stopped a Nagaland-registered container on suspicion that it was carrying cattle near the Kosi Kalan area. The vehicle was found to be carrying grocery items such as soap, phenyl and shampoo.

He said amid dense fog, a Rajasthan-registered truck carrying wire rammed into them from behind, leading to Chandrashekhar's death on the spot. The truck driver was injured, and the vehicle was damaged.

Videos that went viral on social media show protesters vandalising police and administrative vehicles when authorities attempted to clear the road. The police later resorted to mild force to disperse the crowd.