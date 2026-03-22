Mathura Cow Vigilante's Death: 16 Arrested For Protest, Vandalism
Known as 'Farsa Wale Baba', Chandrsekhar died after being hit by a truck on a highway near the Haryana border while trying to stop it.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Mathura: Sixteen people were arrested for blocking the Agra-Delhi Highway for several hours, pelting stones at the police, and torching government vehicles over the death of a cow vigilante in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, police said on Sunday.
Popularly known as 'Farsa Wale Baba', Chandrasekhar died after being hit by a truck on a highway near the Haryana border early Saturday when he, along with his aides, stopped another vehicle on suspicion of cattle smuggling, officials said.
The incident triggered violent protests and a traffic blockade on the day when President Droupadi Murmu was visiting the district. Angry locals blocked the national highway, leading to traffic snarls stretching several kilometres.
Supporters of Chandrashekhar alleged he was run over by cattle smugglers when he was trying to stop a truck carrying cattle near the Kotvan border area. Authorities rejected the claim, saying the accident occurred due to poor visibility.
District magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the incident occurred around 4 am when the victim, along with his followers, stopped a Nagaland-registered container on suspicion that it was carrying cattle near the Kosi Kalan area. The vehicle was found to be carrying grocery items such as soap, phenyl and shampoo.
He said amid dense fog, a Rajasthan-registered truck carrying wire rammed into them from behind, leading to Chandrashekhar's death on the spot. The truck driver was injured, and the vehicle was damaged.
Videos that went viral on social media show protesters vandalising police and administrative vehicles when authorities attempted to clear the road. The police later resorted to mild force to disperse the crowd.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said some anti-social elements tried to disturb the situation, prompting police action. "The accident occurred on Saturday night within the jurisdiction of the Kosikala police station, in which Chandrashekhar, alias 'Farsa wale Baba', sustained injuries. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries during treatment," he added.
The SSP said that a case has been registered based on a written complaint submitted by his associates. "The driver of the truck involved in the accident succumbed during treatment. Legal proceedings are being initiated in this matter. Following the incident, some unruly elements blocked the highway in the Chhata area and engaged in stone-pelting. Action is being taken under strict legal provisions against these individuals. Sixteen individuals involved in the stone-pelting and acts of hooliganism have been arrested. A search is currently underway based on CCTV footage for other individuals involved," he added.
Kumar said an outsider, Daksh Chaudhary, reached the area and attempted to incite unrest and spread misleading information. "He also obstructed government officials from performing their duty. Consequently, a case has been registered against him, and three of his associates have also been taken into custody. An appeal is also being circulated on social media, urging the public not to spread any rumours. Individuals should verify the facts of a situation before posting anything online. If any misleading information is disseminated, strict action will be taken against those responsible," he added.
Police said Chandrashekhar's body was taken by followers to his gaushala (cow shelter) in Ajanokh village for the last rites. A post-mortem will be conducted if the family or followers request it in writing.
Hitting out at the state government over the death of 'Farsa Wale Baba,' Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in Varanasi said the Yogi Adityanath-led government had claimed no one in the state can inflict even a scratch upon a cow. But the reality is unfolding differently as cow smugglers have murdered a cow devotee in Mathura.
He said that the audacity of these cow smugglers has grown to such an extent that they deliberately ran a truck over cow-protector Chandrashekhar. "Yogi Adityanath has failed in his duty to protect the 'Gau Mata' (cow), and the intimidating aura of his bulldozers has completely faded away," he said.
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