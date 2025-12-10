Mathura Court Orders Filing Complaint Against Aniruddhacharya For Derogatory Comment On Women
Complainant Meera Rathore said such saints should be sent to jail. Aniruddhacharya keeps making controversial comments against women. The hearing is on January 1, 2026.
Mathura: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Mathura on Wednesday ordered the filing of a complaint against renowned religious orator Aniruddhacharya on a petition filed by Meera Rathore, district president of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, for his alleged derogatory remarks on women.
"These days, daughters are married at 25, and by then, they've already tried their luck in many places. Therefore, they should be married off at the age of 14," he said at a sermon delivered in October.
Taking cognisance of Rathore's case, the hearing has been scheduled for January 1, 2026. "Such saints should be sent to jail. Aniruddhacharya keeps making controversial comments against women, which is wrong. I don't believe he is a true saint. This isn't the language of saints. If a Maulana or a cleric had said the same thing, his house or mosque would have been bulldozed," she said.
"When the police didn't take any action against Aniruddhacharya, I had to seek legal recourse. We demand that a case be filed and Aniruddhacharya be immediately sent to jail. His language is very inappropriate," she added.
Advocate Manish Gupta said, "A written complaint was filed by Meera Rathore at the CJM court, which has taken cognisance of it. The case has been registered, which will be heard on January 1, 2026, when the complainant will record her statement."
Aniruddhacharya has millions of followers on social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Devotees flock to listen to his sermons. He has an ashram, 'Gauri Gopal,' on the Vrindavan Parikrama Marg in Mathura. A few months ago, during a discourse at his ashrama, disciples asked about the right age for girls to be married. To this, he said girls should be married at the age of 14 because, by 25, they often leave many places, which is wrong.
