Mathura Court Orders Filing Complaint Against Aniruddhacharya For Derogatory Comment On Women

Mathura: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Mathura on Wednesday ordered the filing of a complaint against renowned religious orator Aniruddhacharya on a petition filed by Meera Rathore, district president of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, for his alleged derogatory remarks on women.

"These days, daughters are married at 25, and by then, they've already tried their luck in many places. Therefore, they should be married off at the age of 14," he said at a sermon delivered in October.

Taking cognisance of Rathore's case, the hearing has been scheduled for January 1, 2026. "Such saints should be sent to jail. Aniruddhacharya keeps making controversial comments against women, which is wrong. I don't believe he is a true saint. This isn't the language of saints. If a Maulana or a cleric had said the same thing, his house or mosque would have been bulldozed," she said.