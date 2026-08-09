ETV Bharat / state

Mathura Authorities Bars New Traditions Over Krishna Janmabhoomi 'Karseva' Call

Mathura: Ahead of a planned 'shankhnaad' (blowing of conch shells) and 'karseva' for construction of a temple at the Krishna Janmabhoomi site, the Mathura district administration has banned all new religious traditions and illegal activities in Govardhan.

The administration's action follows directions from the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court concerning the disputed site, police officials said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Rajiv Kumar Singh, in a video message, said starting any new tradition in the district is banned under the directions of the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court.

He said the organisers announced 'karseva' for the construction of a temple at the Krishna Janmabhoomi site and appealed to prominent people and saints to participate in the 'shankhnaad' programme, which they did without obtaining police permission.

"We are stopping everyone heading towards the area and sending them back to their respective police station areas," Singh said. According to police, "red card" notices have been served on organisations and individuals who were contacted and invited to participate in or assist the proposed programme, warning them to stay away from it.