ETV Bharat / state

Mastermind Of Sextortion Racket That Duped Goa Businessman Nabbed In Dehradun

Representational Image. ( IANS )

Dehradun: The mastermind of a sextortion racket gang was arrested in Dehradun during a joint operation by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and the Goa police on Sunday. The accused, identified as Salman Khan, is alleged to have extorted crores of rupees from a businessman in Mapusa in North Goa and was at large for the past three years. He is suspected of having perpetrated similar crimes in other states as well, police said. In the complaint filed at the Mapusa police station against Khan, it has been alleged that he, in complicity with other gang members, impersonated as an officer of the Delhi Narcotics Bureau to extort crores of rupees from the Mumbai-based businessman. The Goa police had raided his residence in the Nehru Colony police station limits in Dehradun, but he managed to escape.