Mastermind Of Sextortion Racket That Duped Goa Businessman Nabbed In Dehradun
Salman Khan had impersonated as a Delhi Narcotics Bureau officer to extort crores of rupees from the victim by luring him with a woman's help.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Dehradun: The mastermind of a sextortion racket gang was arrested in Dehradun during a joint operation by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and the Goa police on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Salman Khan, is alleged to have extorted crores of rupees from a businessman in Mapusa in North Goa and was at large for the past three years. He is suspected of having perpetrated similar crimes in other states as well, police said.
In the complaint filed at the Mapusa police station against Khan, it has been alleged that he, in complicity with other gang members, impersonated as an officer of the Delhi Narcotics Bureau to extort crores of rupees from the Mumbai-based businessman. The Goa police had raided his residence in the Nehru Colony police station limits in Dehradun, but he managed to escape.
During interrogation, Khan told the police that he met one Nivedita Sharma at her home in the Kalkaji area of Delhi. It was there he met Mohammad Ayaan, Mohammad Wasid, Faizan Farzan, Yasar, Raj Chaudhary, and Bhuvan Arora. "Together, they formed a sextortion racket, which used young women to target wealthy businessmen to coerce them into engaging in obscene acts. While falsely claiming to be officers from the Delhi Narcotics Bureau, they would threaten to ruin the reputations of the victim, hold them captive, intimidate them, and subject them to physical assault to extort large sums of money," an STF official said.
The official said Khan utilised Sharma as an intermediary to lure the victim into their trap. As per the premeditated plan, they had rented a forest villa in Cucheliya of Mapusa and installed secret cameras inside it. "Sharma invited the victim to meet there. During the night, her accomplices barged into the villa and identified themselves as personnel from the Delhi Narcotics Bureau and started recording videos of the victim in a compromising position and held him hostage. He was subjected to physical assault and extorted of crores of rupees" the official added.
SSP STF Ajay Singh said the racket was busted following the arrest of Sharma and Arora, both residents of Haridwar. "Subsequently, the Goa police arrested other members of the gang. The kingpin, who had been absconding since the incident, was arrested in Dehradun," he added.
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