Mastermind Of Multi-State Illicit Cough Syrup Racket Arrested By MP STF In Kerala
The accused, known by the name of Salman, aka Rahul Kushwaha, has been absconding for quite some time now and has shifted his base frequently.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 3:01 AM IST
Bhopal: The Special Task Force (STF) of Madhya Pradesh has arrested the main accused behind the huge racket of illegal manufacturing and distribution of cough syrups in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, officials said.
The accused, known by the name of Salman, aka Rahul Kushwaha, has been absconding for quite some time now and shifting his base frequently to avoid detection from the authorities.
After his arrest through surveillance techniques, he was brought before the Special Judge Dr. Mukesh Malik’s court on Monday and the court ordered him to be remanded in the custody of STF till June 27 for further interrogation.
According to police, Kushwaha was running the whole racket with his network that spans various states. The STF superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Bhadauria said that currently, his team is trying to find out the whole extent of their network.
In the course of the investigation, the STF wants to find out about the accomplices of the accused, find out the source of the raw material, find out about the states to which the ready-made products were supplied, and ascertain the total financial worth of the network.
The success of the STF comes after a big operation carried out by the STF in Mubarakpur area of Bhopal. At Dobra Patel City Colony, which comes under the jurisdiction of Gandhinagar police station, the STF has confiscated more than 50,000 bottles of codeine-intoxicating cough syrup, especially of the brands Onrex and Off-Cough worth about ₹50 lakh. Besides, a large number of empty bottles and packaging machinery have also been seized by the STF.