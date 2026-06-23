ETV Bharat / state

Mastermind Of Multi-State Illicit Cough Syrup Racket Arrested By MP STF In Kerala

Bhopal: The Special Task Force (STF) of Madhya Pradesh has arrested the main accused behind the huge racket of illegal manufacturing and distribution of cough syrups in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, officials said.

The accused, known by the name of Salman, aka Rahul Kushwaha, has been absconding for quite some time now and shifting his base frequently to avoid detection from the authorities.

After his arrest through surveillance techniques, he was brought before the Special Judge Dr. Mukesh Malik’s court on Monday and the court ordered him to be remanded in the custody of STF till June 27 for further interrogation.