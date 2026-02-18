ETV Bharat / state

Interstate Marriage Fraud, Human Trafficking Mastermind Arrested In Jaipur

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Crime Branch has arrested Bhanwarlal Sharma, the main accused in a major interstate marriage fraud and human trafficking racket. He had been absconding for a long time and was caught in the Jaisinghpura area of Jaipur.

The agency has handed over Sharma to the Gida Police Station in the Balotra district for further investigation and prosecution.

According to officials, Sharma had a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head, as he was the mastermind of a gang involved in trafficking young women from Assam, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

“The gang would lure poor women by promising marriage or work in Rajasthan, then sell them to unmarried men in western Rajasthan’s border districts. After marriage, the gang extorted money by threatening to file false legal cases against the men and their families,” they said.