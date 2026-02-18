Interstate Marriage Fraud, Human Trafficking Mastermind Arrested In Jaipur
Published : February 18, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Crime Branch has arrested Bhanwarlal Sharma, the main accused in a major interstate marriage fraud and human trafficking racket. He had been absconding for a long time and was caught in the Jaisinghpura area of Jaipur.
The agency has handed over Sharma to the Gida Police Station in the Balotra district for further investigation and prosecution.
According to officials, Sharma had a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head, as he was the mastermind of a gang involved in trafficking young women from Assam, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.
“The gang would lure poor women by promising marriage or work in Rajasthan, then sell them to unmarried men in western Rajasthan’s border districts. After marriage, the gang extorted money by threatening to file false legal cases against the men and their families,” they said.
Crime Branch Superintendent of Police (SP) Jyeshtha Maitrayee said that Sharma was arrested by a special team, which was formed to track down long-absconding criminals.
“Based on information from officers, the team raided Sharma’s location and arrested him. Key officers involved in the operation included SI Shailendra Kumar Sharma, Constable Brijesh Kumar, ASI Shankar Dayal Sharma, Head Constable Kuldeep Singh, and Constable Naresh Kumar,” he said.
Citing investigations, Maitrayee revealed that Sharma and his accomplices arranged fake marriages for large sums, including a fake live-in agreement for Rs 2.5 lakh.
“Several cases have been registered against Sharma since 2005 in multiple police stations, including Jaipur, Ajmer, and Balotra. Police expect further arrests as the network is dismantled,” he said.
