ETV Bharat / state

Master Plan For Delhi 2047 Unveiled: 40 Lakh New Homes To Be Built, Says Union Minister Manohar Lal

Union Minister Manohar Lal, centre, alongside Delhi Lt. Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, left, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, hold copies of the 'Master Plan for Delhi-2047' during a press conference at the National Media Centre, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2047 was unveiled on Thursday, with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal saying around 40 lakh homes will be constructed in the city and the metro rail network will be expanded to 695 km by 2047 to support the growing population.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Delhi Lieutenant Governor T S Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lal said that Delhi's population is expected to grow to 3.20 crore, which places pressure on development.

He said that fast development of the city, with the preservation of 180 sq km of the Yamuna floodplains and the Ridge area, will be ensured in the coming years.

Under the master plan, 30-40 lakh new flats are targeted to be built to support the growing population. Public transport, including metro rail, buses and six new Regional Rapid Transit System corridors, will also be developed in the city, he said.