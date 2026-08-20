Master Plan For Delhi 2047 Unveiled: 40 Lakh New Homes To Be Built, Says Union Minister Manohar Lal
The master plan 2047, aims to transform Delhi into a world-class, inclusive and economically vibrant city for nearly 3.2 crore people.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2047 was unveiled on Thursday, with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal saying around 40 lakh homes will be constructed in the city and the metro rail network will be expanded to 695 km by 2047 to support the growing population.
Addressing a joint press conference along with Delhi Lieutenant Governor T S Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lal said that Delhi's population is expected to grow to 3.20 crore, which places pressure on development.
He said that fast development of the city, with the preservation of 180 sq km of the Yamuna floodplains and the Ridge area, will be ensured in the coming years.
Under the master plan, 30-40 lakh new flats are targeted to be built to support the growing population. Public transport, including metro rail, buses and six new Regional Rapid Transit System corridors, will also be developed in the city, he said.
Transit Oriented Development Policy will facilitate affordable housing, Khattar said, adding that no farmhouses will be allowed in low-density areas.
Building height restrictions, except for some areas, have been removed. Data centres, co-working areas and cloud kitchens have been kept under the new economies category. CM Gupta said the long-awaited MPD 2047 will revitalise the city with its focus on affordable housing and strengthened transportation facilities.
The master plan, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, aims to transform Delhi into a world-class, inclusive and economically vibrant city for nearly 3.2 crore people. The plan shifts urban planning from a regulatory approach to a development-oriented approach that supports investment, innovation and job creation.
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