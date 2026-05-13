ETV Bharat / state

One Lakh Trees In Uttarakhand Face The Axe To Curb Forest Fire

Dehradun: Uttarakhand's lush green forests stand on the threshold of a major transformation as the forest department has identified one lakh trees across the state for felling to make way for "fire lines".

Ironically, this exercise is not being undertaken for any road, dam, or development project, but rather in the name of protecting the forests themselves. This contentious move is aimed at establishing "fire lines", which are basically strips of land in a forest cleared of vegetation and flammable material to stop the spread of wildfires.

The situation is such that in various forest divisions, the marking of trees has either already been completed or is proceeding at a rapid pace, which has caused serious concern among environmentalists. The prevailing assessment suggests a necessity to chop over one lakh trees statewide — around 70,000 of which have already been marked.

This entire issue has sparked a debate over the need to achieve a delicate balance between environmental conservation and forest protection. On one hand, the forest department is asserting that this is a necessary measure to safeguard the forests from wildfires, while on the other, the environmentalists are raising questions as to whether the felling of healthy, green trees is truly the only viable option.

In reality, Uttarakhand's forests fell victim to severe wildfires every year. During the summer season, dry grass, pine needles, and rising temperatures render the forests extremely vulnerable to fire. Over the past few years, the frequency of forest fire incidents in the state has increased steadily. These recurring incidents have compelled the forest department to reinforce its traditional system — specifically, the establishment of fire lines.

The actual dilemma emerged when the Supreme Court imposed a ban on the felling of green trees in forest areas situated at altitudes exceeding 1,000 meters. While the objective of this ruling was to protect the environment and biodiversity of the mountainous regions, it also gave rise to an unintended consequence. In areas where fire lines had previously been established, large trees and dense vegetation gradually grew over time.

Eventually, the fire lines effectively ceased to exist. Under these circumstances, whenever forest fires broke out, no natural barriers existed to contain them. Consequently, fires spread rapidly across vast areas, and the forest department faced immense difficulties in bringing them under control.

Given the rising frequency of forest fires and their severe repercussions, the Uttarakhand government brought this matter before the Supreme Court. The government argued that, without the maintenance of fire lines, protecting forests from fire had become an extremely arduous task. Subsequently in 2023, the Supreme Court granted relief from its previous directives and green-lighted the felling of trees within fire line zones.

Following the Supreme Court directive, the forest department initiated a comprehensive survey across the state to determine how many trees had encroached upon the fire line zones and which areas require immediate clearance. Following the survey, the process for tree felling is now being finalised.