One Lakh Trees In Uttarakhand Face The Axe To Curb Forest Fire
Proposed tree felling is part of a plan to establish "fire lines" to prevent wildfires from spreading to larger areas. Reports Naveen Uniyal.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand's lush green forests stand on the threshold of a major transformation as the forest department has identified one lakh trees across the state for felling to make way for "fire lines".
Ironically, this exercise is not being undertaken for any road, dam, or development project, but rather in the name of protecting the forests themselves. This contentious move is aimed at establishing "fire lines", which are basically strips of land in a forest cleared of vegetation and flammable material to stop the spread of wildfires.
The situation is such that in various forest divisions, the marking of trees has either already been completed or is proceeding at a rapid pace, which has caused serious concern among environmentalists. The prevailing assessment suggests a necessity to chop over one lakh trees statewide — around 70,000 of which have already been marked.
This entire issue has sparked a debate over the need to achieve a delicate balance between environmental conservation and forest protection. On one hand, the forest department is asserting that this is a necessary measure to safeguard the forests from wildfires, while on the other, the environmentalists are raising questions as to whether the felling of healthy, green trees is truly the only viable option.
In reality, Uttarakhand's forests fell victim to severe wildfires every year. During the summer season, dry grass, pine needles, and rising temperatures render the forests extremely vulnerable to fire. Over the past few years, the frequency of forest fire incidents in the state has increased steadily. These recurring incidents have compelled the forest department to reinforce its traditional system — specifically, the establishment of fire lines.
The actual dilemma emerged when the Supreme Court imposed a ban on the felling of green trees in forest areas situated at altitudes exceeding 1,000 meters. While the objective of this ruling was to protect the environment and biodiversity of the mountainous regions, it also gave rise to an unintended consequence. In areas where fire lines had previously been established, large trees and dense vegetation gradually grew over time.
Eventually, the fire lines effectively ceased to exist. Under these circumstances, whenever forest fires broke out, no natural barriers existed to contain them. Consequently, fires spread rapidly across vast areas, and the forest department faced immense difficulties in bringing them under control.
Given the rising frequency of forest fires and their severe repercussions, the Uttarakhand government brought this matter before the Supreme Court. The government argued that, without the maintenance of fire lines, protecting forests from fire had become an extremely arduous task. Subsequently in 2023, the Supreme Court granted relief from its previous directives and green-lighted the felling of trees within fire line zones.
Following the Supreme Court directive, the forest department initiated a comprehensive survey across the state to determine how many trees had encroached upon the fire line zones and which areas require immediate clearance. Following the survey, the process for tree felling is now being finalised.
The forest department maintains that this measure is being undertaken to safeguard the forests, and if the fire lines are not cleared, forest fires could assume an even more catastrophic form in the years to come. According to the department, priority is being accorded to those areas deemed most vulnerable to forest fires.
Several major forest divisions within the state fall under the purview of this initiative. In the Haldwani, Nainital, and Ramnagar divisions alone, the process of removing around 40,000 trees is currently underway. Similarly, in the Narendra Nagar and Uttarkashi divisions — part of the Bhagirathi Circle — over 20,000 trees have been identified for removal. Furthermore, thousands of trees across several other neighbouring divisions have also been included in this list.
However, this process is not without its complexities. Many forest areas fall within wildlife-sensitive zones or designated protected areas. In such regions, authorisation from the state government alone is insufficient to permit the felling of trees. For this, permission must also be obtained from the Government of India and the Central Wildlife Board. Consequently, the forest department is currently engaged in completing these formalities.
The forest department further argues that the creation of fire lines is not merely about felling trees; rather, it constitutes an integral part of a long-term strategy for forest conservation. According to the department, if forest fires are not brought under control at their incipient stages, millions of trees, as well as wildlife and biodiversity, could be jeopardised. In such scenarios, the felling of trees within a limited area serves to safeguard the larger forest expanse.
A review of current forest fire statistics suggests that the situation this year appears somewhat more favourable compared to previous years. Incidents of fire have declined due to sustained rainfall and alertness of the forest department.
To date, approximately 270 forest fire incidents have been recorded in the state, affecting an estimated 220 hectares of forest land. This figure is considered low in comparison to previous years, and the forest department attributes it to the precautionary measures it has adopted. However, this entire exercise has also heightened the concerns of environmentalists and intellectuals, who contend that the large-scale felling of trees — undertaken under the guise of creating fire lines — could lead to ecological imbalances in the future.
"While the forest department's efforts to prevent forest fires are commendable, the department must clarify the criteria used to identify the trees marked for felling. Were all the marked trees genuinely obstructing the fire lines, or was there some negligence involved in the process? Was felling the trees truly the last resort, or could alternative methods have been adopted instead?" questioned Anoop Nautiyal, an environmental activist.
Merely felling trees is not sufficient to maintain fire lines. It is equally essential to undertake regular clearing of dry leaves from the forests, ensure the participation of local communities, utilise modern technology, and increase the number of forest personnel. However, the forest department claims to be carrying out all these measures.
In reality, in a mountainous state like Uttarakhand, forests are not merely clusters of trees; they serve as the very foundation for the region's climate, water sources, tourism, and the livelihoods of its local inhabitants. Consequently, the decision to fell such a huge number of trees naturally sparks concern, especially at a time when the entire world is grappling with the issue of global warming and staring at an environmental imbalance.
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