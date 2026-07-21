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Watch: Massive Shopping Complex Collapses Like A Pack Of Cards As Floods Hit J&K's Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir has been battered by incessant heavy rains, triggering flash floods and leading to loss of lives.

Massive Shopping Complex Collapses Like A Pack Of Cards As Floods Hit J&K's Budgam
Massive Shopping Complex Collapses Like A Pack Of Cards As Floods Hit J&K's Budgam (Screengrab)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 21, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Beerwah: Amid heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir that recently triggered deadly flash floods in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri districts, a massive shopping complex collapsed into a gushing stream like a pack of cards in the union territory's Budgam district triggering concerns over locals' safety.

The floods in the Sukhnag stream in Beerwah area of Budgam also washed away a temporary diversion for an under-construction bridge even as the infrastructure of a newly constructed bridge was also damaged by the floods.

Massive Shopping Complex Collapses Like A Pack Of Cards As Floods Hit J&K's Budgam (ETV Bharat)

In an over one minute widely shared video on social media, the murky flood waters are seen striking the shopping complex on the banks of the stream laying bare the plinth of the concrete structure. As the bank is hollowed out by the flood waters, the several meters long concrete shopping complex collapses into the stream at once throwing the muddy splashes into the air. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or injury in the incident.

In another incident, a temporary diversion established due to the new bridge under construction on the Sukhnag stream passing through the Beerwah town in the central Kashmir district was washed away by a flash flood in the water body. The infrastructure of a recently constructed new bridge was also damaged leading to suspension of traffic in the area.

People look on as heavy rains trigger flash floods in a stream in Budgam
People look on as heavy rains trigger flash floods in a stream in Budgam (ETV Bharat)

According to reports, the unusual and extremely rapid rise in the water level was probably due to cloudburst or extremely heavy local rainfall in the upper areas, as a result of which the Sukhnag stream became severely flooded in a short time. Although the water level was recorded to decrease later, traffic has not been restored yet.

Jammu and Kashmir has been battered by heavy rains for the last couple of days triggering massive flash floods and landslides in Poonch and Rajouri districts where over 20 people lost their lives while many are still missing.

Read More:

  1. Jammu Kashmir Weather Update: UT Continues To Battle Weather Fury, Katra Alone Records 107.1 MM Rains In 24 Hours
  2. 'Crores Down The Drain': Few Showers Of Rain Expose Kashmir's 'Smart City' Srinagar

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