ETV Bharat / state

Massive Overhaul: Delhi Government Transfers 162 GST Officials, Sends Strong Message On Corruption

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken major action in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department in Delhi, transferring 162 officers and employees, including three Assistant Commissioners, with immediate effect.

This transfer, carried out under a zero-tolerance policy, sends a strong message to those who indulge in corruption and lax work methods. The Chief Minister’s sudden and strict action has caused a stir in administrative circles.

It is believed that this reshuffle serves as a warning to officers who have been sitting in the same post for a long time and against whom repeated complaints regarding their work have been received.

In fact, the groundwork for this major administrative reshuffle was laid on April 8, 2026. On that day, the CM conducted a surprise inspection of the Trade and Taxes Department. During this visit, several serious irregularities and cases of files being stuck came to light.

Transfer Has Occurred At All Levels

CM Rekha Gupta made it clear at that time that those hindering public work and promoting corruption would not be spared. The most striking aspect of this list is that transfers have occurred not only at lower levels but also at middle and senior levels. Among the 162 transferred staff are those who had been handling the same desk for years.

The transfer list includes three Assistant Commissioners, 58 Section Officers, 22 Assistant Section Officers (Grade-2), 74 Senior Assistants (Grade-3), and 5 Junior Assistants (Grade-4) employees.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated, “Ensuring transparency and accountability in administration is our government’s top priority. Looting public money and irregularities in government work will not be tolerated at any cost.”