ETV Bharat / state

Massive Landslides Continue to Disrupt Tawang-Thingbu Road In Arunachal Pradesh; People Urged To Avoid Travel

Tezpur: The Tawang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has issued a public advisory urging commuters to avoid non-essential travel on the Tawang–Thingbu road after massive landslides triggered by continuous heavy rainfall left several stretches vulnerable to further rockslides.

According to the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, Thingbu, three major road block points have developed near New Maling due to heavy rockfalls and large accumulation of mud, making the route unsafe for vehicular movement. It is an important tourist road connecting Mago and Bankarla near the international border.

Huge rocks block the road (ETV Bharat)

Road restoration work began at 9:15 am on Wednesday and continued until 4:00 pm, during which teams temporarily cleared all three major blockages and reopened the road for traffic. However, officials warned that persistent rainfall and unstable weather conditions continue to pose a serious threat of fresh landslides and renewed road blockages.