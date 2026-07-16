Massive Landslides Continue to Disrupt Tawang-Thingbu Road In Arunachal Pradesh; People Urged To Avoid Travel
Three major block points have developed near New Maling due to heavy rockfalls and accumulation of mud, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Tezpur: The Tawang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has issued a public advisory urging commuters to avoid non-essential travel on the Tawang–Thingbu road after massive landslides triggered by continuous heavy rainfall left several stretches vulnerable to further rockslides.
According to the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, Thingbu, three major road block points have developed near New Maling due to heavy rockfalls and large accumulation of mud, making the route unsafe for vehicular movement. It is an important tourist road connecting Mago and Bankarla near the international border.
Road restoration work began at 9:15 am on Wednesday and continued until 4:00 pm, during which teams temporarily cleared all three major blockages and reopened the road for traffic. However, officials warned that persistent rainfall and unstable weather conditions continue to pose a serious threat of fresh landslides and renewed road blockages.
The administration further stated that several large boulders remain precariously positioned along the affected stretch and are yet to be removed completely, increasing the risk to commuters.
Landslides have been occurring along the route since Monday, severely affecting connectivity in the upper reaches of Tawang. Due to the dangerous road conditions, heavy vehicles have not been able to operate on the upper stretches, causing inconvenience to residents and transporters.
The district administration has advised public to avoid unnecessary travel on the affected road, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall, drive with extreme caution, follow the instructions of officials deployed along the route, and check official advisories before undertaking any journey. Travelers have also been asked to remain prepared for temporary traffic disruptions in the event of fresh landslides.
The administration appealed to all road users to cooperate with the authorities and prioritize safety, adding that restoration teams remain on high alert and will continue to monitor the situation round the clock.
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