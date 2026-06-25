Massive Landslide On NH 10 In Siliguri Cuts Sikkim-Kalimpong Link
Although NHIDCL personnel managed to clear half of the debris, the operation was delayed as heavy machinery malfunctioned while trying to move a massive boulder.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Kalimpong/Siliguri: Heavy overnight rainfall across the hills triggered a massive landslide in Siliguri in the early hours of Thursday.
A large volume of soil and huge boulders rolled down the National Highway 10 between the Sevoke Kali Mandir and the Coronation Bridge near Siliguri, completely severing connectivity between Siliguri and the Dooars, Kalimpong, and Sikkim.
Hundreds of vehicles are stranded on both sides, causing immense hardship to daily commuters and numerous tourists trying to return to the plains.
Although personnel from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) managed to remove about half of the debris by morning, complications arose while attempting to move a massive boulder blocking the highway. Heavy machinery used for breaking the rock suddenly malfunctioned, bringing clearance operations to a temporary halt.
While the administration had initially estimated that the situation would normalise by afternoon, the delay could take the entire day to fully restore traffic flow.
Meanwhile, incessant rain has led to elevated water levels in major rivers such as the Teesta, Torsa, Jaldhaka, Raidak, and Mahananda. To manage the situation, the sluice gates of the Teesta Barrage at Gajoldoba and the Mahananda Barrage are being opened at regular intervals. The administration has issued a Red Alert for the lower Teesta basin and is maintaining strict vigilance.
On a positive note, repair work on National Highway 110 is about to be completed soon, and, except for the Dudhia Bridge, the conditions of other roads connecting Siliguri to Darjeeling are operational. Although water occasionally accumulates in the low-lying areas near Teesta Bazar, it recedes as soon as the rain stops.
The administration has advised tourists and drivers to exercise extreme caution, verify current road conditions before undertaking any urgent journeys and take alternative routes whenever possible.
Also Read