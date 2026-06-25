ETV Bharat / state

Massive Landslide On NH 10 In Siliguri Cuts Sikkim-Kalimpong Link

Kalimpong/Siliguri: Heavy overnight rainfall across the hills triggered a massive landslide in Siliguri in the early hours of Thursday.

A large volume of soil and huge boulders rolled down the National Highway 10 between the Sevoke Kali Mandir and the Coronation Bridge near Siliguri, completely severing connectivity between Siliguri and the Dooars, Kalimpong, and Sikkim.

Hundreds of vehicles are stranded on both sides, causing immense hardship to daily commuters and numerous tourists trying to return to the plains.

Although personnel from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) managed to remove about half of the debris by morning, complications arose while attempting to move a massive boulder blocking the highway. Heavy machinery used for breaking the rock suddenly malfunctioned, bringing clearance operations to a temporary halt.