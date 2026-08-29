Massive Lakes Along Nepal’s Trishuli River Raise Fresh Flood Concerns: NRSC
The lake, situated against a hillside, does not currently pose an immediate threat, according to experts.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: As Nepal continues to assess the damage caused by recent flooding, satellite imagery has identified several large water bodies along the Trishuli River. The images show potential risks in the region.
The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), based in Hyderabad, is working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to assess the affected areas using satellite imagery. The analysis has identified a 19-hectare water-filled lake in Nepal’s Rasuwa district, located along the Trishuli River.
The lake, situated against a hillside, does not currently pose an immediate threat, according to experts. However, its size and location warrant continued monitoring. Another water body measuring around 11 hectares has also been identified within the riverbed.
The NRSC is examining high-resolution satellite images to compare the terrain and water bodies before and after the disaster and the subsequent surge in the Trishuli River.
The region lies close to the snow-covered mountains along the Tibet-Nepal border, with the Trishuli River and several water bodies located downstream.
Experts are assessing the possibility of landslides caused by melting snow. A sudden landslide entering one of these lakes could potentially displace large volumes of water and trigger flooding downstream.
Authorities are currently identifying vulnerable locations and assessing the risks associated with the newly identified water bodies.
The recent flooding has also caused extensive damage to hydropower infrastructure along the Trishuli River.
A 24-MW hydropower station in Nuwakot district was reportedly completely destroyed after a sudden flood carrying large amounts of silt and rocks swept through the area.
The Bhainse Aama Kotha bridge, located upstream of the power station, was also washed away in the flooding.
Meanwhile, the 216-MW Upper Trishuli Hydropower Project, which is under construction along the same river, has suffered an estimated 90 per cent damage.
Read More: