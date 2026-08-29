ETV Bharat / state

Massive Lakes Along Nepal’s Trishuli River Raise Fresh Flood Concerns: NRSC

Pre and post images of the flood affected areas as viewed by RS2A on August 26 ( https://www.nrsc.gov.in )

Hyderabad: As Nepal continues to assess the damage caused by recent flooding, satellite imagery has identified several large water bodies along the Trishuli River. The images show potential risks in the region.

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), based in Hyderabad, is working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to assess the affected areas using satellite imagery. The analysis has identified a 19-hectare water-filled lake in Nepal’s Rasuwa district, located along the Trishuli River.

The lake, situated against a hillside, does not currently pose an immediate threat, according to experts. However, its size and location warrant continued monitoring. Another water body measuring around 11 hectares has also been identified within the riverbed.

The NRSC is examining high-resolution satellite images to compare the terrain and water bodies before and after the disaster and the subsequent surge in the Trishuli River.

The region lies close to the snow-covered mountains along the Tibet-Nepal border, with the Trishuli River and several water bodies located downstream.

Experts are assessing the possibility of landslides caused by melting snow. A sudden landslide entering one of these lakes could potentially displace large volumes of water and trigger flooding downstream.