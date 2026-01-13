ETV Bharat / state

Massive Forest Fire Rages In Nanda Devi National Park, Chamoli DM Seeks IAF Help

The fire is raging in the hills between the Lakshman Ganga and Alaknanda rivers. ( ETV Bharat )

Chamoli: A massive forest fire has been raging in the Joshimath development block of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand for the past five days. The fire has been located in the forests of Bhiyudhar near Govindghat in the Nanda Devi National Park forest division area. A thick cloud of smoke has spread across the entire region. Valuable forest resources worth crores of rupees are being reduced to ashes by the fire.

District Magistrate, Chamoli, Gaurav Kumar has written to the Disaster Management Secretary seeking assistance from the Indian Air Force to help extinguish the fire in the Bhiyudhar forests.

The District Magistrate stated in the letter that a massive fire has been raging for the past five days in the forests of Bhiyudhar, under the Nanda Devi National Park forest division area of ​​Chamoli district. The fire has destroyed valuable forest resources and medicinal plants.

Meanwhile, Chetna Kandpal, Ranger, Nanda Devi National Park, said, “The fire is raging in the hills between the Lakshman Ganga and Alaknanda rivers. Due to the steep slopes, it is difficult for forest personnel to reach the area."