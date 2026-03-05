Massive Fire In Rithala Jhuggi Cluster: Over 50 Huts Gutted, Charred Body Of Girl Found
A devastating early morning fire in Rithala’s Bengali Basti destroyed over 50 huts, with firefighters later recovering a girl’s charred body.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
New Delhi: A charred body of a girl was recovered after a massive fire tore through a cluster of jhuggis in Delhi’s Rithala area early Thursday morning, destroying more than 50 huts and triggering a large-scale rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).
The blaze broke out around 4.15 AM in the densely populated slum settlement, often referred to as Bengali Basti, located between Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) premises.
After receiving the emergency call just after 4.15 am, firefighters rushed to the spot and promptly launched operations to contain the flames.
Charred Body Recovered During Rescue Operation
According to information from the Delhi Fire Services, around 8.15 am, a message was received from Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) C L Meena from the Rithala jhuggi fire site stating that a charred body of a girl had been found in the debris and handed over to the police.
Earlier, after the fire broke out, reports indicated a girl was missing, which prompted search operations by firefighters and police personnel in the gutted settlement prior to the discovery of the body. Officials said the victim's identity has yet to be confirmed, and the police are continuing their investigation.
Over 50 Huts Destroyed in Blaze
According to fire officials, the blaze spread rapidly through the densely packed cluster of shanties. According to the DFS, around 15 to 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. After several hours of effort, the blaze was brought under control around 6.30 am.
A fire official said, “Teams reached the spot soon after the call was received and launched firefighting operations. Several huts were already engulfed in flames when the crews arrived.”
Further updates from the site indicated that around 9.15 am, another message was received from ADO Meena regarding the Make-6 category fire call.
Officials said the blaze affected around 50 huts and an adjacent godown storing paper rolls and cardboard, spread across an area of approximately 400 square yards. Parts of nearby residential flats, including doors and windows, were also damaged.
Firefighters conducted cooling operations to prevent the flames from reigniting.
Investigation Is On
Authorities said the exact cause of the fire remains unknown and will be determined after a detailed investigation. Officials also noted that this is the second major fire incident in the Rithala slum area within four months, raising concerns about safety hazards in densely populated informal settlements.
In November last year, a similar blaze in the same vicinity had claimed one life.
Earlier this week, on March 2, another major fire broke out at a warehouse in the Tikri Industrial Area in outer Delhi, where thick smoke and flames were visible from several kilometres away.
