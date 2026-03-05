ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire In Rithala Jhuggi Cluster: Over 50 Huts Gutted, Charred Body Of Girl Found

New Delhi: A charred body of a girl was recovered after a massive fire tore through a cluster of jhuggis in Delhi’s Rithala area early Thursday morning, destroying more than 50 huts and triggering a large-scale rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The blaze broke out around 4.15 AM in the densely populated slum settlement, often referred to as Bengali Basti, located between Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) premises.

After receiving the emergency call just after 4.15 am, firefighters rushed to the spot and promptly launched operations to contain the flames.

Charred Body Recovered During Rescue Operation

According to information from the Delhi Fire Services, around 8.15 am, a message was received from Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) C L Meena from the Rithala jhuggi fire site stating that a charred body of a girl had been found in the debris and handed over to the police.

Earlier, after the fire broke out, reports indicated a girl was missing, which prompted search operations by firefighters and police personnel in the gutted settlement prior to the discovery of the body. Officials said the victim's identity has yet to be confirmed, and the police are continuing their investigation.

Over 50 Huts Destroyed in Blaze

According to fire officials, the blaze spread rapidly through the densely packed cluster of shanties. According to the DFS, around 15 to 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. After several hours of effort, the blaze was brought under control around 6.30 am.