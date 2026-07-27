ETV Bharat / state

Oil Mill Gutted In Massive Fire In Kozhikode; Blaze Brought Under Control After Eight Hours

Kozhikode: A major coconut oil mill was completely gutted in a massive fire at Beypore in this district, with firefighters taking more than eight hours to bring the blaze under control, Fire and Rescue Services officials said on Monday. The fire broke out at Renuka Oil Mill at West Mahe near Beypore around 10.30 pm on Sunday.

According to officials, employees noticed the fire and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. Preliminary findings suggest the fire originated in the area where copra was stored for processing in dryers operated using firewood.

Officials suspect it may have started in the dryer before spreading rapidly to copra stocks, sacks, plastic bottles and machinery inside the factory. A lorry parked on the premises was also completely destroyed in the blaze.