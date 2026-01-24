ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Furniture Shop In Hyderabad's Nampally, Six Trapped

Hyderabad: At least six people, including two children, were trapped after a massive fire broke out in a furniture store in Nampally locality of Hyderabad on Saturday.

The fire erupted at the Bachcha Crystal Furniture Store in Nampally, and the flames spread to all four floors of the building. Fire department personnel rushed to the spot with four fire tenders and are trying to extinguish the fire.

Eyewitnesses said that the fire started on the ground floor of the four-storey building. They said six people were trapped inside the building. It is learnt that the shop owner's driver, a worker, the watchman, his wife, and their two children were present in the building when the fire broke out.

Firefighters have launched a rescue operation for those trapped in the building. Khairatabad Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K Shilpavalli had reached the spot and is supervising the rescue efforts.