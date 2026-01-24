Massive Fire Breaks Out In Furniture Shop In Hyderabad's Nampally, Six Trapped
Published : January 24, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: At least six people, including two children, were trapped after a massive fire broke out in a furniture store in Nampally locality of Hyderabad on Saturday.
The fire erupted at the Bachcha Crystal Furniture Store in Nampally, and the flames spread to all four floors of the building. Fire department personnel rushed to the spot with four fire tenders and are trying to extinguish the fire.
Eyewitnesses said that the fire started on the ground floor of the four-storey building. They said six people were trapped inside the building. It is learnt that the shop owner's driver, a worker, the watchman, his wife, and their two children were present in the building when the fire broke out.
Firefighters have launched a rescue operation for those trapped in the building. Khairatabad Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K Shilpavalli had reached the spot and is supervising the rescue efforts.
Firefighters have taken measures to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Fire department officials said that the reasons for the accident will be known only after the blaze is completely brought under control.
On January 20, two minor fire incidents were reported in Hyderabad, affecting a cotton industry unit and a furniture shop, officials said.
According to officials, the fire control room first received a call at 7:49 am from Kishanbagh, where a furniture shop called Icon Interior Design was engulfed in fire due to unknown reasons. The second fire broke out at Jaycot Cotton Industries at around 2:15 pm, within the limits of the Kalapathar police station, due to a high-voltage short circuit.
