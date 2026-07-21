ETV Bharat / state

Woman, 2 Daughters Killed In House Fire At Delhi's Lodhi Colony

New Delhi: Three people, including a woman and her two daughters, were killed after a massive fire broke out on the third floor of a residential building in south Delhi's Lodhi Road area on Tuesday, police said. A fire broke out on the third floor of a residential house located opposite Chawla Sweets in the colony's B-Block, according to officials.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said it received a call at 10.21 am informing it about a fire at a house opposite Chawla Sweets in BK Dutt Colony under the Lodhi Road police station limits. Upon receiving the alert, fire department vehicles rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control after a strenuous effort.

Fire officials said that when the fire crew arrived, the third floor was engulfed in flames. During the rescue operation, the bodies of three individuals—two children and a woman- were recovered. "The fire was brought under control around 11:10 AM, followed by cooling operations. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained," officials said.