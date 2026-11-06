ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire, Explosion At Oil India's Intermediate Tank Farm In Assam's Dibrugarh: Several Injured

Dibrugarh: Several workers were injured following a massive fire and explosion in an Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) of Oil India Limited (OIL) at Tengakhat in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Friday.

The fire broke out at the crude oil storage section of the facility. As per initial reports, the explosion occured amidst operating a valve of the facility.

The injured have been identified as Tapas Gogoi, Shailen Gogoi, Kumud Gogoi, Golap Dutta and Indra Gogoi. The injured have been admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in critical condition.

It is also reported that a worker is missing, as the force of the explosion has blown the person away. A search operation is underway. Many others are also feared to be injured in the Oil tank blast.

This is a breaking story and is being updated.