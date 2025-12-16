ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire Engulfs Several Buses On Delhi-Agra Expressway; Casualties Feared

Mathura: Several buses caught fire on the Delhi-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura during the early hours of Tuesday, triggering panic in the area.

According to local residents and eyewitnesses, four buses were engulfed in the blaze. They further claimed that 4-5 casualties are likely, though officials are yet to confirm anything on injuries or casualties.