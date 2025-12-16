ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire Engulfs Several Buses On Delhi-Agra Expressway; Casualties Feared

Rescue operations are underway as several buses caught fire on the Delhi-Agra Expressway early morning today.

Massive Fire Engulfs Several Buses On Delhi-Agra Expressway; Casualties Feared
Massive Fire Engulfs Several Buses On Delhi-Agra Expressway; Casualties Feared (ANI Videograb)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 16, 2025 at 7:29 AM IST

1 Min Read
Mathura: Several buses caught fire on the Delhi-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura during the early hours of Tuesday, triggering panic in the area.

According to local residents and eyewitnesses, four buses were engulfed in the blaze. They further claimed that 4-5 casualties are likely, though officials are yet to confirm anything on injuries or casualties.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the fire. Efforts are currently underway to douse the blaze and help those affected. The exact cause of the fire and the confirmed number of injuries or fatalities are yet to be officially announced.

This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.

