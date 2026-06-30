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Massive Fire Engulfs Bhubaneswar Market Building, Over 15 Garment Shops Gutted

More than 40 fire personnel and five fire tenders have been deployed at the spot to douse the blaze.

Massive Fire Engulfs Bhubaneswar Market Building, Over 15 Garment Shops Gutted
Fire breaks out at Bhubaneswar Market Building (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 30, 2026 at 9:25 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Bhubaneswar: At least 15 clothing stores were completely gutted and garments worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed after a massive fire broke out at the Market Building area in Bhubaneswar in the wee hours of Tuesday.

As per officials, the fire started near the BMC multi-storey car parking complex and quickly spread to nearby shops. More than 40 fire personnel and five fire tenders were deployed at the spot after receiving information about thick plumes of smoke rising from the market area.

Massive Fire Engulfs Bhubaneswar Market Building, Over 15 Garment Shops Gutted
Firefighters in operation (ETV Bharat)

Despite heavy rainfall in the city, the flames continued to rage through several shops, causing extensive damage.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Massive Fire Engulfs Bhubaneswar Market Building, Over 15 Garment Shops Gutted
Panic in Market Building area after early morning blaze (ETV Bharat)

Till filing of this report, firefighters were still continuing operation to bring the blaze under control. Traders have expressed fear of heavy financial losses due to destruction of stock ahead of the festive season.

This is a breaking news. The story will be updated as and when more about the mishap reaches us.

TAGGED:

MARKET BUILDING FIRE
ODISHA NEWS
BHUBANESWAR NEWS
BMC MULTI STOREY PARKING
BHUBANESWAR FIRE MISHAP

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