ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire Engulfs Bhubaneswar Market Building, Over 15 Garment Shops Gutted

As per officials, the fire started near the BMC multi-storey car parking complex and quickly spread to nearby shops. More than 40 fire personnel and five fire tenders were deployed at the spot after receiving information about thick plumes of smoke rising from the market area.

Bhubaneswar: At least 15 clothing stores were completely gutted and garments worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed after a massive fire broke out at the Market Building area in Bhubaneswar in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Despite heavy rainfall in the city, the flames continued to rage through several shops, causing extensive damage.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Panic in Market Building area after early morning blaze (ETV Bharat)

Till filing of this report, firefighters were still continuing operation to bring the blaze under control. Traders have expressed fear of heavy financial losses due to destruction of stock ahead of the festive season.

This is a breaking news. The story will be updated as and when more about the mishap reaches us.