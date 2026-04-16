ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Ghaziabad Slum Cluster, No Casualties Reported

Thick black smoke from the fire was visible at the incident site ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Several houses were gutted after a massive fire broke out in a slum cluster in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district on Thursday afternoon, police officials said. The incident took place in Kanawani village of the Indirapuram police station area. Thick black smoke from the fire was visible from a distance of nearly 2 km. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were carried out to bring the blaze under control. According to officials, the fire broke out at around 12 noon and spread rapidly due to the presence of closely packed huts in the area.