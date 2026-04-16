Massive Fire Breaks Out In Ghaziabad Slum Cluster, No Casualties Reported
A massive fire broke out in a Ghaziabad slum area, gutting several huts, though no casualties were reported.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Several houses were gutted after a massive fire broke out in a slum cluster in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district on Thursday afternoon, police officials said. The incident took place in Kanawani village of the Indirapuram police station area.
Thick black smoke from the fire was visible from a distance of nearly 2 km. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were carried out to bring the blaze under control. According to officials, the fire broke out at around 12 noon and spread rapidly due to the presence of closely packed huts in the area.
Local residents rushed out of their homes with children and essential belongings, including gas cylinders, as the flames spread quickly across the settlement. Fire department officials said tenders from multiple fire stations, along with additional units from neighbouring Noida, were deployed to douse the flames.
Preliminary reports indicate that over 200 huts are located in the area, many of which were affected by the fire. Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said that no casualties have been reported so far. "There are over 200 slums in the Kanawani area, and the fire team is engaged to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," the official added.
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