Massive Fire Breaks Out At Greater Noida West Timber Shop, One Youth Dead
Panic ensued following a massive fire at a wood-cutting shop in the furniture market in the Shahberi area of Bisrakh; the youth died from suffocation.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: Panic gripped the Shahberi area of Greater Noida West, also known as Noida Extension, after a massive fire broke out at a wood-cutting shop in the local furniture market, late night on Wednesday. The fire escalated rapidly, resulting in the death of a young man due to suffocation, while another sustained serious injuries. A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the blaze.
Fire department teams arrived at the scene and have since brought the fire under control. Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey stated that information was received regarding a fire at a CNC (computer numerical control) wood-cutting shop in Shahberi, under the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh police station. Upon receiving the alert, fire service units and local police rushed to the site; and the electricity department was contacted to cut off the power supply.
Victims Referred To Safdarjung Hospital
Fire service personnel rescued two individuals — Altamash and Aman — who were trapped inside the shop. They were brought out unconscious and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors declared Altamash dead during treatment, while Aman has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. The fire has been completely extinguished, and necessary legal proceedings are underway.
Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey explained that although seven fire tenders were dispatched upon receiving the alert, the fire could be brought under control using just one vehicle. Two people were sleeping inside the shop. They suffered injuries due to smoke inhalation rather than direct contact with the fire. Both were hospitalised, where one individual passed away, while the other is out of danger. The matter is being investigated, taking all aspects into account.
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