ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Greater Noida West Timber Shop, One Youth Dead

New Delhi/Noida: Panic gripped the Shahberi area of ​​Greater Noida West, also known as Noida Extension, after a massive fire broke out at a wood-cutting shop in the local furniture market, late night on Wednesday. The fire escalated rapidly, resulting in the death of a young man due to suffocation, while another sustained serious injuries. A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the blaze.

Fire department teams arrived at the scene and have since brought the fire under control. Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey stated that information was received regarding a fire at a CNC (computer numerical control) wood-cutting shop in Shahberi, under the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh police station. Upon receiving the alert, fire service units and local police rushed to the site; and the electricity department was contacted to cut off the power supply.

Victims Referred To Safdarjung Hospital