Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Commercial High-rise; Several Feared Stranded

An official said, about 10-15 people are likely to be stranded in the JNS Business Centre. They are safe, and a rescue operation is underway.

Smoke billows out from the JNS Business Centre.
Smoke billows out from the JNS Business Centre. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 23, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST

Mumbai: Several people are feared stranded after a fire broke out at JNS Business Centre near Gandhi School in Mumbai's Jogeshwari on Thursday morning, officials said. No report of any injury to anyone has been received yet, and a rescue operation has been launched, they added.

According to a civic official, about 10-15 people are likely to be stranded in another wing of the building. "They are safe. The rescue operation is underway," he added.

A Mumbai Fire Brigade official said at least 12 fire tenders are at the spot engaged in dousing the blaze, and various agencies have been mobilised at the spot, he said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident has been declared a Level-II call, which means it's serious. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Local police have also reached the spot, aiding in the evacuation.

Eyewitness Rohan Gurav said a thick cloud of smoke was coming out of the building, and flames were visible in some places, following which the Mumbai Fire Service was informed.

JMS Business Centre is an important commercial hub in Jogeshwari, housing many offices and shops. The sudden fire has created an atmosphere of chaos in the area. The damage can be assessed once the fire is brought under control and all trapped people are evacuated.

