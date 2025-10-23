ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Commercial High-rise; Several Feared Stranded

Mumbai: Several people are feared stranded after a fire broke out at JNS Business Centre near Gandhi School in Mumbai's Jogeshwari on Thursday morning, officials said. No report of any injury to anyone has been received yet, and a rescue operation has been launched, they added.

According to a civic official, about 10-15 people are likely to be stranded in another wing of the building. "They are safe. The rescue operation is underway," he added.

A Mumbai Fire Brigade official said at least 12 fire tenders are at the spot engaged in dousing the blaze, and various agencies have been mobilised at the spot, he said.